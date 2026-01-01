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- 12 Drug-Free Approaches to Manage Pain
- 2,331 WPI Students Named to Spring 2025 Dean's List
- 2023 Pinewood Derby
- 2024 Living Treasure Awards Nomination Being Accepted
- 23 Orange Students Named to Quinnipiac Dean's List Spring
- 24th Annual Elementary Schools Celebration of the Arts Festival
- 25 Years and 9 Children: A Milestone Anniversary
- 4th Graders Spread Kindness with Donation Bags
- 6th Annual Orange Artisan Fest & Expo Set for June 18
- 7 Brew Drive-Thru Coffee Opens New Location
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- A Culinary Journey Around the World: Haroset Tasting Event
- A Heartfelt Thanksgiving Celebration
- A New Year of Learning at YAHAD Community Hebrew School
- A Taste of Passover with Rabbi Zoe Zak
- Achieve Improved Motion Expands Chiropractic Practice
- Acute Injury Care: Why Immediate RICE Treatment Speeds Recovery
- Adarsh Kongani Receives Degree From Georgia Tech
- Adriana Tufano Graduates From University of Hartford
- Agency on Aging of South Central Connecticut (AOASCC) The Art of Aging 2023 Announced
- Alexander Oleschuk Earns Political Science Degree at MHU
- Alexander Oleschuk Named to Mars Hill University Fall 2024 Dean's List
- Am I Tripping, Losing Balance, Getting Older or Just Clumsy?
- Amazing Animal Ambassadors Coming to Orange
- American Legion Orange Post127 announces 2023 Boys State Selectees
- Amity 2025-2026 Budget Approved, Staff Honored, Key Updates
- Amity Allies Releases Voter Guide for The 2023 Amity Board Of Education Elections
- Amity Announces 2025–26 Hall of Honor & Fame Induction
- Amity Board of Ed Approves 2025-26 Calendar with New Cultural Holidays
- Amity Board of Education Approves Budget with New Teacher Positions, Community Forum Planned
- Amity Board of Education Doubles Meetings, Focuses on Tech & Phones
- Amity Board of Education News - May
- Amity Board of Education News - October
- Amity Board of Education News: Chair's Report
- Amity Board of Education News: Unexpended Funds, Student Awards, Budget, More
- Amity Board of Education: Budget Approved, Schedule Changes Coming, College Fair & More
- Amity Board of Education: Budget Increase, Policy Updates, and School News
- Amity BOE Budget & Initiatives: Forums, Policies, College Credit
- Amity BOE: Budget Process Underway, Graduation Date Set
- Amity Budget, Policy Updates, and Fall Sports Champions
- Amity Captain Donates 18 Pies for Holiday Giving Program
- Amity Chamber Announces 2026 Community Awards Event
- Amity Chamber Awards Honor Police, Fire & Local Heroes
- Amity Chamber Business Symposium & Expo Set for July 22
- Amity Chamber Community Fair Debuts August 15th
- Amity Chamber Free Legal Seminar Examines Business Liability, Risks, and Responsibilities
- Amity Chamber Free Legal Seminar to Address CT Leave Laws
- Amity Chamber Honors Police, Firefighters & Business of Year
- Amity Chamber Hosts Lamont & Fazio Gubernatorial Forum
- Amity Chamber Launches 9-Day 'EATS Week' Food & Drink Event
- Amity Chamber Launches Free Breakfast & Briefs Legal Series
- Amity Chamber to Host Orange First Selectman Debate: Zeoli vs Fitzmaurice
- Amity Chamber to Present “Conversations with Candidates” October 15th
- Amity Contract Seeks to Attract New Teachers
- Amity Creative Theater Premieres Disney’s 'The Little Mermaid'
- Amity DEI: Clarifying Changes, Not Ending Programs
- Amity EATS Week Returns: Enjoy Local Dining Discounts
- Amity Girls Volleyball Tops Sacred Heart to Win SCC Title
- Amity High School Seniors: Apply Now for $1,000 Scholarship
- Amity Middle School – Orange Campus Announces 2022-2023 CAS Scholar Leader Award Winners
- Amity Middle School Students Earn CAPSS Leadership Awards
- Amity Middle School Students Shower Veterans with Holiday Cheer in Annual Stocking Drive
- Amity Physical Therapy Establishes Scholarship at Sacred Heart University
- Amity Physical Therapy Launches Comprehensive Concussion Program at All Offices
- Amity Physical Therapy Partners with Amity Pop Warner Football with New Concussion Program
- Amity PT Sets New Standard for Holistic Healing and Wellness
- Amity Region 5 High School Students Preserve Hundreds of Photos for Hurricane Victims
- Amity Regional High School Advances for National Academic Decathlon Competition
- Amity Regional High School Advances to “Sweet 16” Round of IPPF Global Debate Competition
- Amity Regional High School Students Receive SCASA Award
- Amity Regional School District Budget Process Underway for 2025-2026 – Your Voice Matters
- Amity Regional School District Embraces New Year, New Initiatives
- Amity Schools Celebrate Strong Start to 2025-2026 Year
- Amity Schools Celebrate Success: Budget Passes, Award Winners Honored, Library Renovation Plans Advance
- Amity Schools Excel: AP Honor Roll, Merit Scholars Lead Success
- Amity Schools to Destroy Special Ed Records After June 30
- Amity Schools: 2026-2027 Budget and District Updates
- Amity Schools: Building Tomorrow's Leaders Through Excellence Today
- Amity Schools: Celebrating Grads, New Policies & Awards
- Amity Spartans 9u Football Team is Headed to the Pop Warner Super Bowl Nationals
- Amity Student Wins Junior Scholastic Map Contest
- Amity Students Place 2nd in Wharton’s Global High School Investment Competition
- Amity Update: 2026 Budget, Awards, and District News
- Amity Varsity Baseball Team Inspires Young Athletes at Orange Little League Opening Day
- Amity Volleyball Raises $650 for Smilow Cancer Center
- Amity Welcomes Homegrown Leader as Assistant Superintendent
- Amity Youth Lacrosse Congratulates Teagan Rahn On Winning The 2023 ‘Play For Ray’ Award!
- Amity Youth Lacrosse: Register Now for 2024!
- Amity’s Ranks on State Assessments Went Up… Yet Why Did Its Ranking on U.S. News Drop?
- AMSO Students Experience Local Government in Action
- AMSO Students Honored for Academic Excellence and Leadership
- AMSO Winners
- An Afternoon with Eleanor Roosevelt
- Ana Carney Named to LMU Fall 2024 Dean's List
- Anna Varholak Inducted Into Honor Society, Honored at Stonehill Awards
- Anna Varholak Recognized at Student Life Awards
- Anna Varholak Recognized by Stonehill College at 2026 Student Life Awards
- Annika Lyngdal Named to James Madison University Dean’s List
- Announcing The Chance Thompson Memorial Scholarship
- Annual Family BBQ and Shabbat Under the Stars At Temple Emanuel
- Anthony and Samantha Blackwood Welcome Son Felix Orion
- Anthony Young Graduates From University of Tampa
- April Events at Case Memorial Library: Fruit Candy Tourney, Eclipses & 3D Doodling
- Area Residents Named to Dean's List at University of New England
- Area Students Make Fall 2024 College Honor Lists
- Arti Dixson’s 35th Annual Holiday Party: A Celebration of Music, Community, and Giving
- Aspire Acquires Former UNH Orange Campus for New Center
- Attention Former Amity Special Education Students: Claim Your Records Before June 30th
- August Library Events: Laser Tag, Solar Eclipse, Dye & Crafting!
- Author and Storyteller to Visit Amity Regional High School
- Author Dave Roman to Host Graphic Novel Workshops at Amity
- Awards Shine Light on Student Role Models
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- B'nai Jacob September Events & High Holiday Schedule
- Backyard Swim Pro Hosts 4th Teaching for Toys Drive
- Bargain Basement Book Sale
- Barrels For A Cause 2024 - Supporting Rape Crisis Center of Milford & Beth-El Center
- Barry Lee Cohen Appointed Executive Director, Orange Chamber of Commerce
- Be a Part of the Lifesaving Cause at the American Red Cross Blood Drive
- Ben and Jerry Visit Students at Holly Hill Childcare
- Benjamin Del Franco Named to Dean's List at Plymouth State University
- Bestselling Author Elise Broach Inspires Young Readers
- Beth El – Keser Israel Events for August 2025
- Beyond 1969 to Perform Live at The Recording Den
- Blessing of the Animals at Congregation Or Shalom
- Book Fair Family Night: Support Mary L. Tracy School
- Book Sale Bonanza
- Books, STEAM & D&D: April Events at the Library
- Boost Your Community Project: Orange Lions Mini-Grants Available!
- Boy Scout Troop 41 Kicks Off New Season
- Boy Scout Troop 63 Annual Christmas Tree Sale
- Boy Scouts and Congregation Or Shalom Honor Veterans with Flag Placements for Memorial Day
- Brady Hutchison of Orange Graduates From Colgate
- Breakfast and Photos with the Easter Bunny
- Bright Beginnings Early Childhood Program Opens Fifth Center In Orange
- Broadway Actors Present Workshop at Amity
- Bronze Star Medal Recipient to Present at Amity Chamber Symposium
- BU Expands Woodbridge Novelist’s Literary Collection
- Bubble Artist Casey Carle Brings Amazing Show to Orange
- Bucknell University Announces Spring 2025 Dean’s List Honorees
- Bullard-Havens Tech High School Students Share Heartwarming Messages with Orange Rehab Residents
- Bulldog Swim Academy Makes a Big Splash with Orange Grand Opening
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- Cable Advisory Council Area 2 Announces Three New Scholarships
- Camp Cedarcrest 100th Anniversary Picnic Article
- Candidates Being Chosen for November Elections
- Case Library June Events: Beer History, Laser Tag & More
- Case Memorial Library Bustles with Events! Make Buttons, Code Ozobots & More
- Case Memorial Library Bustles with Summer Events: Book Sales, Films, Music & More
- Case Memorial Library Buzzes with May Events: Book Discussions, Coding, Movie Nights & More
- Case Memorial Library for April 2023
- Case Memorial Library for December 2023
- Case Memorial Library for February 2023
- Case Memorial Library for February 2024
- Case Memorial Library for January & February 2024
- Case Memorial Library for July 2023
- Case Memorial Library for June 2023
- Case Memorial Library for March 2023
- Case Memorial Library for May 2023
- Case Memorial Library for November & December 2023
- Case Memorial Library for November 2023
- Case Memorial Library for October 2023
- Case Memorial Library for September 2023
- Case Memorial Library Revs Up for Summer with Reading, Movies, Crafts & More
- Case Memorial Library Summer Book Sale: August 1
- Case Memorial Library: December Events & Holiday Hours
- Case Memorial Library: Events Galore, from Cold Cases to Barbie and Beyond
- Case Memorial Library: Fun & Free Events for All Ages! From 3D Printing to Book Clubs & Seed Bombs
- Case Memorial Library: November Events & Book Sale Fun
- Celebrate Greek Culture at ODYSSEY’ 24: A Four-Day Festival of Food, Music, and Dance
- Celebrate Pride and Community at BEKI's Annual Pride Shabbat
- Celebrate Shabbat, Learn, and Connect at Congregation Or Shalom
- Celebrate the Human-Animal Bond at 'Blessing of the Animals'
- Celebrating 1,000!
- Chabad of Orange Woodbridge News for May 2023
- Check out Events at Your Library This September and October
- Children's Book Pop-Up Sale! Feb 1st at Case Library
- Children's Cookie Concert Featuring Cello and Guitar
- Children's Cookie Concert Featuring Claire Lane, Violin
- Chinmaya Health Fair to Offer Free Health Services
- Chip's Family Restaurant Recognized for Community Philanthropy on 60th Anniversary
- Cho's Elite Taekwondo Students Bring Home 12 Medals from International Taekwondo Tournament
- Christmas Cheer Fills OCNS!
- Christmas Comes Early: Handmade Holiday Market Supports Local Youth
- COC Unites to Fight Childhood Hunger at Food Drive
- Coffee & Learn: Ancient Texts at Or Shalom
- Colby Viesselman named to Ohio University's Spring 2026 Dean's List
- Collins Accepts GOP Nomination in the 117th District
- Collins Files Paperwork to Run for State Rep in 117th District, Ferraro Backs Candidacy
- Come Get Your Books for Summer Reading!
- Commercial Leasing Seminar: Types, Terms & Taxes Guide
- Community Yizkor Service at Congregation Or Shalom
- Congregation Or Shalom Announces Open House Reception Weekend
- Congregation Or Shalom Events from February 2023
- Congregation Or Shalom for December 2023 & January 2024
- Congregation Or Shalom for February 2024
- Congregation Or Shalom for May 2023
- Congregation Or Shalom for November & December 2023
- Congregation Or Shalom for November 2023
- Congregation Or Shalom for October 2023
- Congregation Or Shalom for September 2023
- Congregation Or Shalom Giving Back to the Community with Red Cross Blood Drive
- Congregation Or Shalom Hosts Annual Shabbat at the Gazebo
- Congregation Or Shalom Hosts Blessing of Animals Oct 18
- Congregation Or Shalom Reaches Out
- Congregation Or Shalom Reaches Out
- Congregation Or Shalom To Feature Open Community Yizkor
- Congregation Or Shalom to Host Tot Shabbat
- Congregation Or Shalom Welcomes Rabbi Lindsey Healey-Pollack
- Congregation Or Shalom Welcomes You for Weekly Services, Passover Events, and More
- Congregations of Orange Collaborate on Food Drive to Support Food 2 Kids
- Connecticut Orthopaedics Debuts New Mobile GE Voyager MRI
- Connecticut’s Original Paranormal Convention Returns July 20-21 in New Location
- Consultant Presents Traffic Concepts for Part of Fred Wolfe Park
- Cozy Place Learning Center Hosts Grand Opening Event
- Craft Workshops, Book Clubs & More: February-March Library Events
- Crafting, Books, and Movies: October Events at the Case Memorial Library
- CT Tourism Director to Speak at Amity Business Expo
- CTDOT Virtual Meeting: Southern CT Pedestrian Signals
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- Dean's List Honors Announced at Tufts University
- Dean's, President's Lists Students Named for UA Spring 2026 Term
- DiMatteo Foundation Doubles Charity Impact Raising $87K Through Golf and Gala Events
- Discover June Events at the Library: Decluttering, Crafts, Films & More!
- Discover the Real Washington: A Living History Event
- District Spelling Bee: Winners and Runners-up Crowned
- Dive In: Ribbon-Cutting for Bulldog Swim Academy
- Dive into Summer Fun at Case Memorial Library: Music, Crafts, Books & More
- Do I Need Surgery For My Rotator Cuff Tear?
- Document Shredding Event at Temple Beth Sholom
- Document Shredding Event at Temple Beth Sholom
- Donate Warmth: Knit for Kids
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- Easter Bunny Visits Holly Hill Childcare
- Eastern Connecticut State University Celebrates 800 Graduates
- Eastern CT State University Fall 2025 Dean's List Announced
- Eastern Student Natalie Garcia Makes Spring 2026 Dean's List
- Economist Kench Named to Orange Chamber Board
- Election Season Enters Its Final Stretch
- Elizabeth Buckley Elected to Membership into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi
- Elmer F. Manley Memorial Scholarships Available
- Elton John & Billy Joel Tribute at Case Memorial Library
- Emma Grace Tirollo Named to University of Scranton Dean's List
- Emma Tirollo Among University of Scranton Graduate Class of 2026
- Employer Interviewing Dos and Don'ts: Free Legal Workshop
- Empowering Teens Through Yoga: Free Spring Break Session in Orange
- Empty Seat at Local Synagogue Sends Message of Hope for Gaza Hostages
- Energize Connecticut Celebrates 20 Years of Student Energy Efficiency Contest
- Engage with Diverse Library Events: From Book Talks to Turkish Coffee This January
- Equip Your Child with The Home Alone Program: Safety Skills for 5th & 6th Graders
- Ergonomics: The Science of Working in Comfort
- Exciting May & June Library Events: D&D, Crafts, Book Clubs & More!
- Exhibitors Announced for Amity Chamber Symposium & Expo
- Explore Faith and Philosophy with the Congregations of Orange Collaborative Interfaith Book Club
- Explore the Universe, Dive into History, and More at the Case Memorial Library This March
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- Fairfield University Congratulates 2025 Undergraduate and Graduate Degree Recipients
- Fairfield University Congratulates Spring 2025 Dean's List
- Fall into Fun at Case Memorial Library: Events for All Ages
- Family Fun at Library Christmas Tree Lighting on December 6
- Family Fun: Free Children's Cookie Concert
- Farm Fun for the Four-Year Olds
- Fifth Annual Orange Artisan Festival & Business Expo: Shop, Network, Enjoy
- Fire Department Honors 60-year Veteran, Awards Others During Annual Meeting
- Fire Department Marks 100 Years with Statewide Parade
- Fire Prevention Week
- Fire Safety Visit at Holly Hill Childcare Sparks Fun Learning
- Firefighters Drive Santa to Visit Record 758 Children
- Firefighters of the Year to Be Honored at Amity Chamber Community Awards & Annual Meeting
- Firefighters Teach Fire Safety at Turkey Hill School
- First Selectman Honored at Local Spiritual Center
- Fitzmaurice Unveils Vision to Strengthen Orange’s Future
- Food2Kids Pop-The-Trunk 2023
- Former Amity Special Ed Students: Claim Records Before June 30, 2025
- Four Earn SCC All-Conference Basketball Team Honors
- Foyer and Konwerski Named "2026 Firefighters of the Year"
- Frank D’Ostilio Joins SCSU Business Executive Council
- Free Breakfast & Photos with Santa on Dec. 12
- Free Kids Painting Class | Orange Youth Services
- Free Legal Seminar: Essentials for Running a New Business
- Free Naloxone Training: Learn to Save a Life in 30 Minutes
- Free Zumba Classes! Join Us at Orange Rec Center
- Fun at the Library this August: Crafts, Oscar Films, and Book Discussions
- Fun at the Library This July: Flashlight Crafts, Oscar Films, and Book Discussions
- Fun Events at the Library: Playtime, D&D, Crafts, and More
- FUNtober at the Fairground: A Spooky Spectacular
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- Garden Club Holds Silver Tea
- Garden Club of Orange Members Receive State Level Awards
- Garden Club of Orange Monster Tag Sale
- Garden Club of Orange September Meeting
- Garden Marvels: Tovah Martin's Terrariums, Eco-Friendly Designs, and Holiday Delights
- Genesis Brunch & Co. Celebrates Grand Opening
- Georgia O’Keeffe – A Pioneer of American Modernism
- Get Lucky at the OVFD Auxiliary's St. Patrick's Day Meat-O!
- Get Ready for A Day Of Excitement and Fun At Expecting Expo & Touch A Truck 2024!
- Get Your Child's Musical Journey Started: Suzuki Early Childhood Preview Class
- Ghouls and Goblins Haunt Orange Firehouse For Second Year
- Girl Scout News for July 2023
- Girl Scouts Visit Orange Police Department, Learn About Safety and Community
- Girl Scouts Warm Hearts with Blankets for Community Mission
- Glassman Earns Master’s Degree From UCA
- Goddard School Anniversary: Bluey, Olaf & Teacher Honors
- Goza Latin Jazz Band to Perform at Case Memorial Library
- Graven Images
- Groundbreaking Ceremony of Racebrook Medical Center in Orange
- Growing Grand List Helps Town Hold the Line on Tax Rate
- Guitar Duo Features Connecticut Songwriter
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- Hailey Black Named to Roger Williams Spring 2026 Dean's List
- Halloween Fun with the 3’s Class at OCNS Parade
- Handbell Concert and Carol Sing
- Hannah Wood Earns Degree from Belmont in 2026 Commencement
- Happy New Year from the Extended Day 3s!
- Happy Thanksgiving from Orange Community Nursery School!
- Have You Noticed That Your Rhododendron Leaves Have Turned Brown?
- Help Make Fred Wolfe Park Safe for Everyone!
- Hidden Gem Shines Bright: Orange Players Mark 50th Anniversary
- High Point University Announces Spring 2025 Dean’s List Recipients
- High School Workforce Development Program Graduates More Than 50 Students
- Highway Department Adds Three New Work Vehicles
- Highway Department Snow Removal Ordinance and Tips
- History Corner: And The Women Were There...
- History Corner: Are They Still Important...?
- History Corner: Do You Know Where It Was?...
- History Corner: Farms, Farms, and More Farms...
- History Corner: I Guess They Don’t Remember...
- History Corner: It’s Their Biography...
- History Corner: On the Lighter Side...
- History Corner: School Days... School Days...
- History Corner: The Cemetery has Stories...
- History Corner: There’s a Lot to Learn About Them...
- History Corner: They All Have a Story...
- Holiday Fantasy of Trees: Festive Fun and Greek Cuisine
- Holiday Hours, Crafts, and Winter Events at the Library
- Holiday Pajama Party at OCNS
- Holly Hill Celebrates Dr. Seuss with Whimsical Week
- Holly Hill Childcare Collecting Food Items for Thanksgiving
- Holly Hill Childcare Forms Partnership
- Holy Cross Welcomes Carter Orzel to the Class of 2030
- Holy Infant Church Guild Tea
- Holy Infant Church Women’s Guild for April 2023
- Holy Infant Church Women's Guild Hosts Dinner to Celebrate & Support Scholarships
- Holy Infant Faith Formation Program Is Now Registering
- Holy Infant Women's Guild Awards Scholarships
- Holy Infant Women’s Guild Awards Scholarships
- Holy Infant Women's Guild Hosts Outdoor Rosary and Family Pizza Truck Night
- Holy Infant Women's Guild's Christmas Dinner
- Hometown Students Recognized on UHart Dean's and President's List
- Honk for Helen: A Car Parade to Celebrate Her 108th Birthday
- Honk For Helen... 107!
- Honoring Fran Erba: Amity Class of 1977 Scholarship Fund
- Hop The BUS
- Hopping Good Fun: OVFD Auxiliary Brings Easter Cheer with "Egg My Yard!" Fundraiser
- Houlihan Lawrence Wareck D’Ostilio Real Estate Welcomes Cecilia Jones to the Company
- Houlihan Lawrence Wareck D’Ostilio Real Estate Welcomes Two Realtors to the Company
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- Independence Day Concert & Fireworks Show Date Set for July 2nd
- Interfaith Community Thanksgiving Service
- Interfaith Youth Iftar Dinner
- International Food and Cultural Festival
- Irish Tenor Emmet Cahill Concert in Orange on March 16
- It’s a Wrap: The 96th Orange Firemen’s Carnival Declared a Success!
- It's All in the Hips: The Key to a Pain-Free Life
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- “Just In Time for the Holidays” Book Sale
- James Madison University Welcomes Class of 2029
- James Madison University Welcomes Class of 2030
- Jane Austen 250th Birthday Celebration at Case Memorial Library
- Jarad Named to WPI Dean's List for Fall 2024
- Jay Stollman Reunites with Band for Arts Gala Concert
- JMU & URI Students Earn Dean's List Honors
- JMU Honors Orange Students for Spring 2026 Academic Excellence & Graduation
- John Mayock and the Homesteaders to Perform at the Library
- John Smyth Memorial Scholarship
- Join Case Memorial Library's Holiday Magic: Tree Lighting, Crafts & Festive Events
- Join Orange Community Women for a Fun-Packed Craft Fair
- Join Orange's Most Fun Fitness Class: Sign Up for Winter Sessions
- Join Us for the Library's Spring Book Sale on April 25
- July 2025 Library Events: Science, Crafts, and More!
- June is Dog License Month
- June is Dog License Month
- Junior Scholastic Mapman Contest
- Just Keep Swimming with Finding Nemo Jr. with the Spartan Players of Amity Middle School Orange
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- Katelyn Losty Elected to Membership into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi
- Kathy Kennedy Announces Run for Fourth Term
- Kathy Kennedy to Host Orange, CT Re-Election Event
- Keep Your Family Safe This Holiday Season: Decide to Ride
- Ken Ginsberg Receives CCIM Award for 2023
- Kids Learn Tooth Care: Fun Dental Visit!
- Kimchi Party & Ozobot Coding Workshops This September
- Kindergarten Registration 2024-2025
- Kirck Receives Lucy Scillia Memorial Scholarship
- Kneeland Named to WCSU Fall 2025 Dean’s List
- Kyle Droney Clinches Back-to-Back Victory as CTC Men's Singles Tennis Champion at Wesleyan University
- Kyle Wasilewski Joins Amity Chamber Board of Directors
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- Labor Day Closure and Upcoming Events at Case Memorial Library
- Lady Orange Win Christmas Tournament
- Landmark Building Sold
- Landmark Orange Furniture Building Sells for Over Asking at $3.16 Million
- Landscape Architect speaks at Garden Club
- Late Summer Library Events: Dune 2, Playtime, Concerts & Clubs
- Le Moyne College Names Dante Agnello to the Fall 2025 Dean's List
- Le Moyne College Names Dante Agnello to the Spring 2026 Dean's List
- League of Women Voters of Amity Participates in Vote411.org
- Letter: A Call for Civility and Merit in Orange Politics
- Letter: Achieving Equity in Schools: Budgets and Policies for Student Needs
- Letter: BOF Leadership Thanks Orange Residents
- Letter: Celebrate Independence Day Safely with Ride-Share Options
- Letter: Celebrate Safely This 4th of July and Decide To Ride
- Letter: Dear Incoming Amity Board of Education (ABOE) Members
- Letter: Decide To Ride
- Letter: Family Talk About Drinking
- Letter: First Selectman’s Update on Fred Wolf Park
- Letter: Former Amity Finance Committee Member Cannot Support “Bloated Amity Budget”
- Letter: Fred Wolfe Park Ad Hoc Committee - Hands Tied
- Letter: Highway Department is Grateful
- Letter: Holiday Kindness Fills Orange with Warmth
- Letter: Join Team Landon's 5K Walk for a Cure!
- Letter: National CAP Wreaths Across America Campaign
- Letter: No Fumbles Here – Plan Your Safe Ride Home This Game Day
- Letter: Open Letter to Orange BOS
- Letter: Open Space Vandalism and Misuse
- Letter: Orange Deserves Better Communication
- Letter: Orange Veteran's Award Ceremony
- Letter: Pray For Our Leaders!
- Letter: Thank You for Your Support
- Letter: Thank You Orange Fair Committee & Volunteers.
- Letter: The Failing Acronyms of CRT, DEI, and SEL
- Letter: The Most Wonderful Time of the Year
- Letter: Time To Put the Friendship Back in Amity
- Letter: To The Business Owners of Orange
- Letter: UELP is A Great Program for Seniors
- Levey Miller Maretz Undergoes Ownership Transition
- Library Events: Crafts, Films, Book Clubs & More in February and March
- Library Events: Science Fun & Art Shows This July
- Library Events: Thanksgiving Closing, Tenpenny Bounce Concert & Book Groups
- Library Holiday Closing, Book Clubs & Youth Workshops
- Library Holiday Closures and September Events Schedule
- Library Passport, Author Talks & Spring Book Sale
- Library Spring Book Sale: Find Your Next Read
- Lion’s Club Provides Mini-Grants
- Lions Club Hosts 36th Annual Thanksgiving Dinner
- Lions Night of Laughter Returns Sept 5 to Support Local Causes
- Living Treasure Recipients for 2024
- Lizzie Borden: Innocent or Guilty
- Local College Students Conclude First Semester at Eastern Connecticut State University
- Local Dancers Perform in The Varsity Spirit Spectacular at The Walt Disney World® Resort
- Local Graduates Celebrate Achievements at Spring Commencements
- Local Organizations Host "Tour de Faith" Mosque Visit
- Local Residents Receive Degrees at WPI's 156th Undergraduate Commencement
- Local Student Andie Napolitano Receives Lucy Scillia Memorial Scholarship
- Local Student Makes Dean's List at Mars Hill University
- Local Students Inducted into Phi Kappa Phi Honor Society
- Local Students Named to Stonehill College's Fall 2025 Dean's List
- Local Students Named to Stonehill College's Spring 2025 Dean's List
- Local Students Named to Stonehill College's Spring 2026 Dean's List
- Local Students Recognized on SNHU Summer 2025 Academic Lists
- Local Students Shine on Dean's Lists at Eastern Connecticut, Stonehill, and WPI
- Logan Weaver Named CT Delegate to T1D Children's Congress
- Low Back and Knee Pain Prevention for the Cyclist
- Low-Cost Pet Wellness Clinic Coming to High Plains Center
- Lucille's Bridal/Val's Formalwear Store Closing
- Lucy Scillia Scholarship Available To Graduating Orange Seniors
- Lyngdal Achieves JMU Dean's List for Fall 2024
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- MaCaelan Rahn Earns Rhodes Neuroscience Degree
- Macie Salado Named to College of the Holy Cross Spring 2026 Dean's List
- Macie Salado Named to Holy Cross Fall 2025 Dean's List
- Macy Lyons Named to University of Bridgeport's Fall 2025 Dean's List
- Macy Lyons Named to University of Bridgeport's Spring 2026 President's List
- Mah Jongg, Sourdough & Craft Events at the Library
- Managing Money: A Caregiver’s Guide to Finances
- Maple View Farm Horses Visit Holly Hill for Annual Hayride
- Maple View Farm visits Holly Hill Childcare
- Maplewood Resident Celebrates 100th Birthday
- Maplewood Senior Living Chefs Take Home Top Prizes at CALA Chef Challenge
- Maplewood Senior Living Receives 2023 Best of Senior Living Award For 14 Communities
- March Events at Case Memorial Library: Book Sales, Teen Boxes, Film Screening, Art Workshops & More
- March Library Events: Menopause 101, Art, Films & More!
- March Library Fun: Crafts, Coding, Games & Activities
- Marino, Zabel & Schellberg Welcomes Accomplished Attorneys Heather R. Spaide and Owen T. Weaver to its Esteemed Team
- Mark Your Calendars, Class of '84! Amity Reunion Celebrates 40 Years
- Mary L. Tracy Children's Fair
- Mary L. Tracy School Announces Kindergarten Registration 2026-2027
- Mary L. Tracy School Opens 2025 Kindergarten Sign-ups
- Mary L. Tracy School Unveils Innovative Communication Board to Foster Inclusivity on the Playground
- Matthew Gallagher Makes UMGC Dean's List Fall 2025
- Matthew Gallagher Makes UMGC Dean's List Spring 2025
- Matthew Gallagher Named to Spring 2026 UMGC Dean's List
- Memorial Day Ceremony
- Mentee of Orange Resident Named Youth of the Year by Big Brothers Big Sisters of CT
- Merina Visnic Named to UA Spring 2025 President’s List
- Michael Perrone Named to Spring 2026 Dean's List at Hofstra University
- Middle Schoolers Run Orange Town Hall for a Day
- Mirela Klobucishta Makes University of Bridgeport Dean's List
- Mitten Tree
- Monschein Earns Dean's List Honors at Montclair State
- Monthly Young Families Program at Temple Beth Sholom
- Movie Night on the Field
- Music on the Green Concert
- Musical Maypole Spring Celebration
- Mystic Chamber Music Series Presents 'Hearing America' String Quartet Concert
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- National School Lunch Program Guidelines
- Network & Enjoy: Chamber Hosts Business After Hours
- Network of Executive Women Announces August Monthly Luncheon
- New Date! Orange Holding Holiday Festivities
- New Haven-Area Temple Members Clean Woodmont Beachas Part of New Year Celebration
- New Program Benefits Vision Impaired
- New to Medicare or Need a 2025 Refresher? Join Us for a Free Seminar!
- New Year, New You
- New Year's Fitness Success: A Guide to Safe and Effective Exercise Goals for 2025
- Nicholas Young Named to President's List at Plymouth State University
- Nico Young Named to Dean's List at Plymouth State University
- Notice To Former Amity Students
- November Library Events: Book Sale, Halloween, Crochet & Book Groups
- November Library Events: Laptop ConneCT, Axolotls, Fall Film & Book Groups
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- Obituary: Anne (Martone) Rapini
- Obituary: Arthur D. Decko
- Obituary: Carolyn Contardi
- Obituary: Daniel Duarte
- Obituary: David French
- Obituary: Dominic Mustello
- Obituary: Donald J. Lewis, Sr.
- Obituary: Doris Evelyn (Walters) Bazley
- Obituary: Dr. Jose Atocha
- Obituary: Dr. Pang-Hsung Wang
- Obituary: Educator John Peter Kowal Passes Away at 84
- Obituary: Elizabeth M. Stahl
- Obituary: Ernest Lucarelli
- Obituary: Frederick J. Kirkham
- Obituary: Gary Beecher “Beech” Johnson
- Obituary: Jean Marie Lewis
- Obituary: Jeannette Hafner
- Obituary: John “Jack” Larkin
- Obituary: John (Jack) Stenner
- Obituary: John P. Huber
- Obituary: Joseph Introcaso
- Obituary: Julia Kaoud
- Obituary: Kathleen “Kate” Taylor
- Obituary: Linda Joyce Hackenjos
- Obituary: Lisa Ann Hansen
- Obituary: Lois Elaine Blackman
- Obituary: Lucille Cassella
- Obituary: Margaret Beauchamp Bucknall
- Obituary: Marian Drobish, Longtime Orange Educator, at 86
- Obituary: Mary “Marge” Larkin
- Obituary: Michael J. DiReinzo
- Obituary: Priscilla Searles
- Obituary: Randy (Rumzi) Kaoud
- Obituary: Richard L. Zambarano
- Obituary: Robert (Bob) Drobish
- Obituary: Robert Archambault
- Obituary: Roberta Hurlburt
- Obituary: Rocco Philip Formica, A Lifetime of Style and Service, Remembered
- Obituary: Ronald Norman Davis
- Obituary: Ruth Reizfeld
- Obituary: Vincent P. Schmidt
- OCNS 4s Score Pumpkins & Hayride Fun
- OCNS 5-Day Kindergarten Readiness Program
- OCNS Students Soak Up Fall Sun
- OCNS Students Visit Winter Cow Holly and Have Scavenger Hunt
- October-November Library Events: Storytime, Films & More!
- Odyssey '26: Annual Greek Festival Returns
- Optimizing Your Orthopedic Health in 2025
- Or Shalom Hosts Yom Hashoah Service
- Or Shalom to Host Yom Kippur Yizkor Memorial Service
- Or Shalom Welcomes New Rabbi with Open House Events
- Orange Artisan Festival & Expo: Fun for All Ages!
- Orange Association Announces Scholarships for Seniors
- Orange Brush Fire Chars Woods, Farm Work Area
- Orange Chamber Commemorative Bricks Are Back
- Orange Chamber Honors Local Heroes at Annual Awards Ceremony
- Orange Community Nursery School Celebrates 2026 Graduates
- Orange Community Nursery School Fire Safety Visit
- Orange Community Nursery School Holiday Santa Visit
- Orange Community Nursery School Hosts Food Drive
- Orange Community Nursery School Preschoolers Unite for Friendship Food Drive
- Orange Community Women Craft Fair
- Orange Community Women Offers Unique Holiday Gifts
- Orange Community Women Third Annual Craft Fair
- Orange Community Women to Host 4th Annual Craft Fair
- Orange Congregational Church for March 2023
- Orange Congregational Church for May 2023
- Orange Congregational Church has Welcomes Reverend Nada B. Sellers
- Orange Congregational Church Invites You to Worship Sundays
- Orange Democrats Announce November Slate, Fitzmaurice to Challenge Zeoli
- Orange Democrats Launch ‘Inside Scoop’ Town Hall Series
- Orange Family Leading Mission Team on Trip to Jamaica
- Orange Fire Adds to Team
- Orange Fire Department Visit Holly Hill Childcare
- Orange Fire Dept Gets $1,000 RWA Grant for New Helmets
- Orange Firefighters Dash Up 34 Floors as Part of Fund-Raiser
- Orange Firefighters Hailed as a Hero for Role in Rescuing 13-Year-Old Boy
- Orange Firefighters Honor a Century and Half of Service
- Orange Firefighters Learn About Electric Vehicle Fires
- Orange Firefighters Recover from Haunted House
- Orange Firefighters Stop Garage Fire on New England Lane
- Orange Firefighters Talk about Safety with Kids, Show Them Equipment
- Orange Firefighters to Honor 9/11 Fire Responders
- Orange Firefighters Unveil Community Connect at Open House
- Orange Foundation Invests in Community with $35,000 in Grants
- Orange Health & Fitness Expo: Free Wellness Event for All Ages
- Orange Historical Society Events
- Orange Historical Society Hosts "A Taste of the Past"
- Orange Historical Society Presents Taste of the Past with Patty Carver
- Orange Historical Society Presents Women of History “Leading Ladies”
- Orange Historical Society Upcoming Events
- Orange Honors Golf Legend Pat O'Sullivan Lucey at 100
- Orange Land Trust Scholarships
- Orange Lions Club Annual Thanksgiving Dinner
- Orange Lions Club Hosts Comedy Night
- Orange Lions Club Hosts Thanksgiving
- Orange Lions Club To Host 40th Annual Thanksgiving Dinner
- Orange Lions Serving the Community
- Orange Lions to Host ‘Groovy’ Dinner Dance
- Orange Local Graduates Second City Film School
- Orange Police Leadership Training Conducted by Combat Veteran
- Orange Preschool Lottery
- Orange Public Schools Announce Free & Reduced-Price Meal Eligibility for 2024-25 School Year
- Orange Public Schools Free & Reduced Meal Policy 2026-27
- Orange Public Schools Title IX Coordinator & Reports
- Orange Rehabilitation and Health Care Center Recognized By Wound Care Specialists With Award For Continued Superiority In Wound Healing
- Orange Republicans Endorse Zeoli for First Selectman
- Orange Resident Co-Stars In WFSB-TV’s “Great Kids” Feature
- Orange Resident Evan Russell Completes Intensive Research Project
- Orange Resident Guests on WTNH-TV’s Wednesday’s Warrior Feature
- Orange Resident Supports Big Brothers Big Sisters at Its Annual Farewell to Summer Picnic
- Orange Resident Wins $10K in Orange Fire Dept Raffle
- Orange Residents Celebrate Fairfield University Graduation
- Orange Residents Graduate from URI in Class of 2026
- Orange Scholarship Fund Accepting Applications
- Orange Scholarship Offers $5K Health Care Award for 2026
- Orange Schools 2026-27 Preschool Lottery Accepting Names
- Orange Schools Announce 2025–26 Free, Reduced Meal Rules
- Orange Schools: Enroll Your Child in the 2025-2026 Preschool Program
- Orange Scouts Pack 922 Hosting Food Drive and Field Day
- Orange Senior Center to Host 22nd Health & Safety Fair Sept. 26
- Orange Senior Health Fair Offers Free Screenings, Lunch, Raffles
- Orange Soccer Association (OSA) In–house Program Registration – Fall 2024
- Orange Soccer Association (OSA) In–house Program Registration – Spring 2024
- Orange Student Named to James Madison University President's List
- Orange Student Recognized as Winner in the 19th Annual eesmarts™ Student Contest
- Orange Students Earn UB Spring 2025 President's List
- Orange Students Graduate from Quinnipiac University
- Orange Students Head to VEX Robotics World Championship
- Orange Students Named to SNHU Summer 2026 President's List
- Orange Students Named to University of Delaware Dean’s List
- Orange Students Named to URI Fall 2025 Dean's List
- Orange Students Named to URI Spring 2026 Honor Lists
- Orange Students Shine in Spring 2024 Dean’s Lists and Graduations
- Orange Students Soar: Dean's List Honors, Grads from Bryant, Quinnipiac, Alabama & More
- Orange Students Won Medals at the 4th Pan American Kung Fu Championships in Canada
- Orange To Honor Veterans
- Orange Town Clerk Urges Students to Register and Vote Early
- Orange Tractor Supply Company Store to Hold Pet Adoption Event
- Orange Veterans Wanted
- Orange Volunteer Fire Department Auxiliary Pancake Supper 2024
- Orange Volunteer Fire Department Bids Farewell to a Hero: Kenneth Mitchell, 50-Year Veteran, Passes Away
- Orange Volunteer Fire Dept Joins Annual Safety Day Event
- Orange Voters Affirm Team Zeoli
- Orange Youth Services Announces Annual Safety Day Event
- Orange Youth Services Equips Police with Drug Education Board
- Orange Youth Services for May 2023
- Orange Youth Services Offers $3K in Scholarships
- Orange Youth Services: New Website for Youth Support
- Orange’s First Little Free Library Opens
- Outdoor Rosary at Holy Infant Church
- Outdoor Rosary Honoring Our Lady of Fatima
- OVFD Annual Auxiliary Pancake Breakfast: Join the Fun!
- OVFD Auxiliary Egg My Yard!
- Owen Hawes Named to Dean's List at Western New England University
- Owen Hawes Named to Western New England University's Spring 2026 Dean's List
- Owen Weaver Named to Amity Chamber Board of Directors
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- Pack 922 News for March 2023
- Paul Piscitelli and Lisa Kaplan Named Community Awards Honorees
- Peck Place School Fun Run Raises Over $19K for Students
- Peck Place School Honors "Seniors" at 16th Annual Prom Event
- Peck Place School Honors Veterans
- Performance of Life of Abigail Adams at Case Memorial Library
- Peterson, Blume Named "2026 Police Officers of the Year"
- PhysicianOne Holds Ribbon Cutting at New Location
- Piano Holiday Concert with the Suzuki Music School
- Pink & Powerful Event Boosts Scholarships for Women
- Plan Safe Holiday Rides: CT Partners Promote Sober Travel
- Playground Project to Move Forward While Park Committee Forms
- Please Donate to the Orange Fuel Bank
- Police Officer Visits OCNS
- Police Officers of the Year to Be Honored at Amity Chamber Community Awards & Annual Meeting
- Pop Tab Donation Supports Yale Families
- Preschoolers Celebrate Spring with Festive Bunny Hats
- Preseason Movement Screens are Badly Needed in Youth Athletics
- Prevent Raking Injuries: Proper Technique & Warm-Ups
- Proprioception: The 6th Sense of the Body
- Proprioception: Your Body's Hidden Sense of Balance
- Pulled Hammy? Why Does It Hurt When I Stretch All the Time?
- Punching Out Cancer!
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- Raising Funds and Spreading Hope: A Student’s Mission
- Rake Safely, Avoid Backaches: A Guide to Yard Work Warm-Up and Proper Lifting
- Ray Collins III Meets Funding Goal for State Rep Campaign
- Ray’s Box of Socks Collection
- Recycled Runway Fashion Show
- Rep. Welander To Host Early Childhood Advocacy Day Press Conference
- Reporting Title IX Issues in Orange Schools
- Republican Caucus July 15: Endorse 2025 Town Candidates
- Republican’s Select Slate for November Election
- Rev. Geoff Sinibaldo Named Good Shepherd Priest
- Reverse Tashlich: Clean-up Gathers 45 lbs of Debris
- Ribbon Cut, Ready to Run: Marathon Sports Opens In Orange
- Rika Howard Makes Goodwin Dean's List for Spring 2024
- Ring in the New Year with the Amity Chamber Health & Fitness Expo
- Risana Ahmed Elected to Membership into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi
- Rock & Roll Sock Hop Dance Party Coming to The Area May 10th
- Roger Williams University Announces 2025 Graduates
- Roger Williams University Announces Fall 2025 Dean's List
- RWU Spring 2025 Dean's List Honors Select Students
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- Summer Concerts 2025: Music Under the Stars
- Sacred Heart University Presents Michael Dow with Distinguished Alumnus Award
- Saint Barbara Greek Orthodox Church To Present Odyssey: A Greek Festival
- Salve Regina University Awards Degrees to Orange Graduates in 2025
- SBM Hospitality Named 2026 Amity Chamber Business of the Year
- SCASA Student Recognition Award – Amity Middle School Orange
- SCASA Superintendents’ Award
- Scholarships Available to Graduating Orange Students
- Schools Ready to Welcome Students
- Screenagers Screening: Navigating Kids' Digital Age
- Secretary of the State Celebrates Another 'Essential Worker'
- Senior Center Honors Living Treasures at Pasta Festa Night
- Senior Events: Zeoli Chat, Health Talks, & Movie Nights
- Senior Farmer Market Nutrition Program 2025
- Senior Farmer’s Market Nutrition Program
- September Library Events: Author Talks, Clubs & Book Boxes
- Serena Giampa Named to FDU Florham Campus Fall 2025 Dean's List
- Shape Orange's Future: POCD Survey is Open
- Shape Your Library's Future: Take Our Community Survey!
- Sheryl Faye Presents Amelia Earhart: Pioneer in Aviation
- Shredding Day and Recycling Event
- Shredding Day And Recycling Event – Saturday, October 26, 2024
- Six Orange Students Honored with CAS Arts Awards
- Six Students Honored for Excellence in Arts
- SNHU Announces Fall 2025 President's List
- SNHU Announces Spring 2025 President's List
- SNHU Announces Spring 2026 President's and Dean's List Honors
- Soraya Benzoubair Named to Goodwin University's Dean's List, Spring 2026
- Spectacular Summer Book Sale
- Speeders Car Wash Opens in Orange, Offers 10 Days of Free Washes
- Spencer-Bunnell Wed
- Spooky Stories, Festive Crafts, and Family Films at the Case Memorial Library
- Sports Injuries: RICE & Fast Recovery
- Spreading Holiday Joy
- Spring Yardwork Injuries: We’ve Got Your Back!
- Springfield College Announces Spring 2025 Dean’s List Honorees
- Springfield College Dean's List Honors Five Local Students
- Springfield College Recognizes Dean's List Students for the 2025 Fall Semester
- Springfield College Recognizes Dean's List Students for the 2026 Spring Semester
- Square Peg Pizzeria in Orange Set to Participate in Inaugural Bakes for Breast Cancer Connecticut
- St. Mary School Carnival Returns in September
- St. Mary School Christmas Tree & Wreath Sale
- St. Mary School Pre-K to Grade 8 Open House
- St. Mary's Winter Wonderland Christmas Tree & Wreath Sale
- St. Patrick's Day Meat-O!
- Statement Regarding the Postponement of the Town Fireworks Show
- Stay Active, Creative, and Social This June at the Orange Senior Center
- Step Back in Time at the Bryan Andrew House Open House
- Step Back in Time with the Orange Historical Society! Events, Exhibits, and More!
- Stephen Stardellis Completes Intensive Capstone Research Project
- Stonehill College Fall 2024 Dean's List Announced
- Student News for April 2023
- Student News for April 2024
- Student News for February 2023
- Student News for February 2024
- Student News for January 2024
- Student News for July 2023
- Student News for June 2023
- Student News for March 2023
- Student News for March 2024
- Student News for May 2023
- Student News for November 2023
- Student News for October 2023
- Student News for September 2023
- Student News: Riley Palazzo Inducted into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi
- Students Create "Love Unites" Mural with Local Artist
- Students Named to President's List at Plymouth State University
- Students Named to Western New England University's Spring 2025 Dean's List
- Summer Time and the Listening is Sultry
- Superhero, Pajama & Firefighter Fun at OCNS!
- Superintendent’s Awards
- Support Our Local Heroes with a Pancake Breakfast Extravaganza
- Suzuki Music Cookie Concert: Vivace Strings at the Library
- Suzuki Music Schools Announces Upcoming Children’s Cookie Concert
- Suzuki Music Schools Opens Cookie Concert Season with Pianist Seiji Nakanishi
- Sydney Manzione Achieves President's List Honors for Fall 2024 Semester at Nichols College
- Sydney Manzione Achieves President's List Honors for Fall 2025 Semester at Nichols College
- Sydney Manzione Named to Nichols College Spring 2026 Dean's List
- Synergy at Amity Physical Therapy: Wellness & Fitness Reimagined
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- ‘The Town is in Good Hands’ vs ‘The World is Changing’
- Talking of Orange: Bicentennial Interviews Now Online
- Tax Collector’s Legal Notice Town of Orange, CT
- Teens Give Back to Orange PD with Cookies 4 Cops Event
- Temple Emanuel Donates 125 Turkeys to Soup Kitchen
- Ten Reasons You Should Attend Orange Congregational Church Strawberry Festival
- The 3rd Annual Orange Artisan Fest & Vendor Fair Set for June 22nd
- The 3rd Annual Orange Artisan Fest & Vendor Fair Will Include a Job Fair
- The 4th Annual Orange Artisan Fest & Vendor Fair Set for June 20th
- The Basement Bookstore is Open for Summer Reading
- The Garden Club of Orange Holds May Market
- The Gift of Time: Orange Community Nursery School’s Kindergarten Readiness 5 year old Program
- The Goddard School Presents 2nd Annual Bob Marchetti & Gerard Kick Memorial Scholarship to Troy Ramos
- The Goddard School’s Kim Kick Honored as a Franchisee of the Year
- The Great Give: Support the Orange Historical Society
- The Holy Infant Church Women’s Guild Holds Outdoor Rosary
- The Library Prepares for a Royal Visit
- The Lure of The Sea
- The Orange Economic Development Corporation Donates to the Orange Volunteer Fire Department
- The Radiance MD Expands with New MED Spa Grand Opening
- The Results are in: Amity FY 22-23 Surplus is $2,487,391
- The Seven Wonders of the Universe
- The Yale Whiffenpoofs Sing in Orange
- Three Orange Students Make University of Hartford Spring 2026 Honors Lists
- Tirollo Achieves Dean's List at University of Scranton
- Tirollo Among University of Scranton Undergraduate Class of 2025
- Title IX – Federal Law
- Title IX Federal Law: Fight Sex-Based Discrimination in Schools
- Tories, Spies, and Traitors: Divided Loyalty in Revolutionary Connecticut
- Tour de Faith: Guided Visit to Mevlana Mosque in West Haven
- Town Attorney Owen Weaver Announces Republican Bid for 14th Senate District
- Town Celebrates Its Living Treasures
- Town Invites Community to Public Workshop #2 on Conservation and Development
- Town of Orange Concert & Fireworks Show 2023 Schedule of Events
- Town of Orange Highway Department Snow Plowing Policy
- Town of Orange Prioritizes Road Safety and Efficient Snow Removal
- Town of Orange Tax Due July 1st: Avoid Penalties & Late Fees
- Town of Orange to Host 2024 Independence Day Concert and Fireworks Display
- Town of Orange Winter Snow Policies and Parking Rules
- Tribute Kings Collide! FACE OFF Rocks the Jamie Hulley Arts Foundation Gala
- Trinity Church Christmas Eve Services
- Troop 60562 Celebrates Daisy to Brownie Bridge
- Tufts Fall 2025 Dean’s List: Orange Students Recognized
- Tufts University Announces Spring 2025 Dean's List Honors
- Tunes and Tales from Connecticut
- Turkey Hill School Drama Club’s “Beauty and the Beast” Receives Standing Ovation from Audience
- Two Orange Students Make President's List at SNHU
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- UA Student Cavallaro Makes President's List
- UHart Announces Fall 2025 Dean’s and President’s Lists
- United Insurance Group Celebrates Five Decades in Orange with New, Expanded Location
- University of Hartford Students Named to Dean's and President's Lists
- University of Rhode Island Names Orange Students to Dean’s List
- University of Rhode Island Names Orange Students to Fall 2024 Dean's List
- Unveiling Quilt Codes: Secrets of the Underground Railroad
- Upcoming Activities at the Orange Senior Center for July and August 2023
- Upcoming Activities at the Orange Senior Center for November & December 2023
- Upcoming Activities at the Orange Senior Center for September 2023
- Upcoming Activities at the Orange Senior Center from February 2023
- Upcoming Activities at the Orange Senior Center from June 2023
- Upcoming Activities at the Orange Senior Center from March 2023
- Upcoming Events at Temple Emanuel for April 2023
- URI honors 3,500 grads at 2025 Commencement
- UTampa Student, Teresa Borrelli, Earned Dean's List Honors
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- Veteran’s Day Ceremony on November 11th
- Veterans Day Ceremony at American Legion Post 127
- VFW Post Presents American Flags to Local Mission BBQ
- Victor Perez Named to Salve Regina Dean's List
- Victor Perez named to Salve Regina University's Fall 2024 Dean's List
- VideoLab Is Closing Its Doors
- Vintage & Collectibles Sale
- Visit St. Mary School Pre-K Open House on Dec 6
- Vote May 2 – Amity Budget Referendum
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- Walk A Mile In Her Shoes: Join the 19th Annual Milford Walk
- Waterbury Masonic Lodge Ghost Hunt: Join the Investigation
- WBDC Awards $25,000 Accelerate Grants to 4 Women-Owned Businesses in CT
- Wepawaug Scout Cleanup
- What is Cold Laser and Can It Help My Pain?
- Why More Individuals are Opting to Earn Their MBAs Online
- Wilkes University Graduate: Andrea Delvecchio
- Winds of Music: A Chamber Concert
- Witness World-Renowned Gary Ferrar’s Mind-Bending Magic and Mentalism
- Women Gather for Mega Challah Bake Marking One Year Since October 7 Attacks
- Wonderful Crazy Night: The New Elton John Tribute
- Worcester Polytechnic Institute Announces Fall 2025 Dean's List
- Worcester Polytechnic Institute Announces Spring 2026 Dean's List
- WPI Robotics Student Named to Fall 2024 Dean's List
- WPI Student Daniel Kim Completes Accessibility Project
- Wreaths Across America: CT Squadron & Girl Scouts Remember Veterans
- Wyeth Family Legacy: Art Lecture Explores Three Generations
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- Yale Citations A Cappella
- Yale Citations A Cappella at Case Memorial Library
- Yana Patel Receives Elmira College Key Award
- Yom HaShoah Commemoration with Author Daphne Geismar
- Youth Service & Safety Week
- Youth Services for April 2023
- Youth Services for June 2023
- Youth Services for October 2023
- Youth Services: Cards for Veterans
- Youth Services/BOWDAAC Events