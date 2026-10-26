November Library Events: Book Sale, Halloween, Crochet & Book Groups

Friends of the Library Book Sale

Saturday, November 7, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The Friends of the Case Memorial Library will host a Book Sale in the Basement. There are books for all ages, DVDs, music, and specialty displays. The “One-of-a-Kind-Finds” table, back by popular demand, will be stocked with a variety of topics.

Cash or check only. We are unable to accept credit cards. Please bring your own bags.

October Author Talks

Join us for a variety of author talks during the month of October. These programs are presented through the Library Speakers Consortium and are virtual. Click here to learn more about this month’s discussions and to register for the ones you wish to attend. Registration is required to receive the link to the discussion.

American Mah Jongg Club

Fridays at 10:30 a.m.

American Mah Jongg club for players of all skill levels. These sessions are intended for players who are familiar with American Mah Jongg as instruction is not provided.

Participants are encouraged to bring their own American Mah Jongg set and official Mah Jongg card. The Library also has a limited number of Mah Jongg sets and cards to use during open play.

Games are non-betting as gambling is not allowed in the library. Registration is required. Click here to register.

Music & Movement with Joy Blooms

Mondays through November 30 at 10:30 a.m.

Get ready to pop some bubbles and boogie at this popular Children’s Music and Story Time event! Joy will encourage music and movement with her catchy and interactive songs. Between the instruments and activities, your little ones will have a blast!

Registration is required and space is limited. Click here to register.

Halloween in the Library

Saturday, October 31, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

For children and families.

Spend a little time with us on your Halloween morning! We will be passing out treats from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., including some non-food options. Costumes are optional but highly encouraged! No registration is required.

High School Volunteer Club

Saturday, October 31, 10 a.m.

For teens in grades 9-12.

Earn community service hours at our high school volunteer club. Volunteers can work on special projects or train to become a volunteer shelf reader. In this session, volunteers will assist with the Children’s Halloween Swap event inside the Children’s Room.

Registration recommended; drop-ins are welcome as space permits. Click here to be added to the Waitlist.

Crash Course Cooking: Ravioli

Monday, November 2, 6 p.m.

For adults.

Learn the basics of ravioli making, from making a fresh pasta dough from scratch, rolling, filling and sealing the ravioli, making up sauces, then finally boiling and enjoying this wonderful filled pasta.

Registration is full. Click here to be added to the Waitlist.

Crochet Club

Saturday, November 7, 10 a.m.

The Hooked on the Sound (HOTS) Crochet Guild is a non-profit group of enthusiastic crocheters in New Haven county. HOTS meets monthly to share stitch successes, assist with pattern problems, education, and generally having a great time crocheting! Bring any crochet project you are working on or one you may need help with.

No registration is necessary. All skill levels are welcome. Please bring your own supplies.

Beading Workshop

Monday, November 9, 6:30 p.m.

For adults.

Learn foundational techniques of beadwork and create two custom bracelets—including one made with semi-precious stones—to take home. Led by instructor Peter Lerman.

Registration is full. Click here to be added to the Waitlist.

Upcoming Book Groups

Mystery Book Discussion

Thursday, November 12, 2 p.m.

The Only One Left by Riley Sager is a dizzying Gothic thriller about a disgraced caregiver trapped in a decaying cliffside mansion with a woman suspected of a gruesome family massacre.

Join Librarian Rebecca Harlow for a lively discussion. Copies of the book are available at the Circulation Desk.

Registration is required. Click here to register.

Ban This Book Club

Monday, December 7, 7 p.m.

For adults.

Things You Save in a Fire by Katherine Center is one of over 2,000 books that Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick demanded the removal of at an August press conference. Join Librarian Rebecca Harlow as we discuss this as a work of literature and an object of censorship. Copies of the book will be available at the Circulation Desk.

Registration is required. Click here to register.

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Events are free and open to the public, except as noted.

Phone: 203-891-2170

https://casememoriallibrary.org

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