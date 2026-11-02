Orange Community Women to Host 4th Annual Craft Fair

Orange Community Women is happy to announce its fourth annual craft fair to be held at High Plains Community Center on Saturday, November 7th from 10:00 am to 3:00 pm. With more than 60 vendors, food trucks and a raffle, there will be something there for everyone!

OCW is a chapter of Connecticut Junior Women, Inc., uniting the women of Orange and surrounding areas by participating in community service and providing enrichment, leadership and social interaction. Our projects include scholarships to Amity students, donations to the library, fire department, youth services, Food2Kids and Orange Community Services, collecting for veterans, working with the Tracy Bunch (sponsored by Orange Community Services) and ongoing activities with the seniors at Silverbrook. Additionally, OCW hosts a family-friendly community show each January.

Orange Community Women welcomes new members. Meetings are held on the 4th Wednesday of every month at High Plains Community Center.

For more information, please contact orangecommunityw@gmail.com or visit us on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/orangecommunitywomen/