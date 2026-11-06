Orange Public Schools Title IX Coordinator & Reports

Director of Special Services, Mrs. Mary Edo, is the Title IX Coordinator for the Orange Public School district. If you or someone you know is believed to have experienced sex-based discrimination, please file a complaint using the appropriate form located at https://www.oess.org/ under Faculty or Student Resources.

You should contact Mrs. Edo by email at medo@orange-ed.org or by phone at 203-891-8023 ext. 1204 to report any complaint related to the school district. Mrs. Edo’s office is located at the Central Office of the Orange Board of Education.