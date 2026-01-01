Reserve your ad space
Online ads come in three shapes. Each one can link to the page of your choice or to a full-size version of the ad. Need a size that isn’t listed? Get in touch.
- 4:1
Banner 4:1
1000 × 250 or 1400 × 350 pixels
Across the top and bottom of every page, between stories in the news roll, and inside articles.
- 1:1
Square 1:1
336 × 336 pixels
In the “Support Our LOCAL Community” sidebar on every page.
- 2:3
Portrait 2:3
336 × 504 pixels
In the sidebar, for ads that need more room.
Call 203-298-4399 or email ads@orangetownnews.com for rates and print placements.