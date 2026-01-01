Your neighbors, your news, your town. Get informed, get involved.

Reserve your ad space

Online ads come in three shapes. Each one can link to the page of your choice or to a full-size version of the ad. Need a size that isn’t listed? Get in touch.

  • 4:1

    Banner 4:1

    1000 × 250 or 1400 × 350 pixels

    Across the top and bottom of every page, between stories in the news roll, and inside articles.

  • 1:1

    Square 1:1

    336 × 336 pixels

    In the “Support Our LOCAL Community” sidebar on every page.

  • 2:3

    Portrait 2:3

    336 × 504 pixels

    In the sidebar, for ads that need more room.

Call 203-298-4399 or email ads@orangetownnews.com for rates and print placements.

Pay for your ad Contact us