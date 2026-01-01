Online ads come in three shapes. Each one can link to the page of your choice or to a full-size version of the ad. Need a size that isn’t listed? Get in touch.

4:1 Banner 4:1 1000 × 250 or 1400 × 350 pixels Across the top and bottom of every page, between stories in the news roll, and inside articles.

1:1 Square 1:1 336 × 336 pixels In the “Support Our LOCAL Community” sidebar on every page.

2:3 Portrait 2:3 336 × 504 pixels In the sidebar, for ads that need more room.

Call 203-298-4399 or email ads@orangetownnews.com for rates and print placements.

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