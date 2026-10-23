Amity EATS Week Returns: Enjoy Local Dining Discounts

The Amity Chamber of Commerce announces the return of “Amity EATS Week!” Held over a nine-day, two-weekend period, this year’s event runs from Friday, November 6th, through Saturday, November 14th. With 20 Amity Chamber Members participating, the public can enjoy a wide variety of delectable food and beverages for free or at a significant discount.

To redeem offers from each participating business, visitors and patrons display the Amity EATS Week! webpage https://amityctchamber.com/events/, advertisement, or social media post on their mobile device. A comprehensive list of specials, discounts, and the time period for each promotion is published on the site. A printout of the Amity EATS Week! promotion is also acceptable to redeem all offers.

Barry Lee Cohen, CEO of the Amity Chamber of Commerce, noted, “Breakfast, brunch, lunch, dinner, snack, or dessert, it’s a delicious way to meet our fabulous food and beverage members while indulging in some incredible eats! To sum up Amity EATS Week! in three words: Free. Affordable. Fun.”

Amity EATS Week! is being generously sponsored by Amity Chamber members Barone Services Lawn Care and Property Maintenance and Signarama, 553 Boston Post Road, Orange. The following “three-course menu” outlines the program.

STARTERS

Visit the Amity EATS Week! webpage to read all about some absolutely delicious food and beverage deals from Amity Chamber members!‍

MENU SPECIALS

Between Friday, November 6th, and Saturday, November 14th, dine, dessert, and enjoy! Chew on a churro, butter that bagel, chow down on chicken wings, savor that sandwich, take home some Thai, indulge in Indian cuisine, savor some sushi, pick up a prepared meal, put on a PEZ lanyard, break open a buffin muffin, dunk that donut, dine at a delicious discount. And more!

Get FREE or substantially discounted F&B treats by simply showing this image or the Amity EATS Week! webpage, advertisement, or social media posting when placing your order or requesting the free offer!

TIPS and PICS

Check out the Amity EATS Week! webpage daily for days, times, and specific details on specials, freebies, and deep discounts.

Help promote ALL our Amity Chamber F&B members! Take a picture with the Amity Chamber member, friends, or family, and post it on your social media. Make sure to tag, share, or collaborate with the Amity Chamber Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn pages. Invite your friends, family, and co-workers to indulge and enjoy!

Cohen requests that all participants “Shout out some thanks and show some LOVE for our Amity EATS Week! Sponsors who have made this program possible: Barone Services and Signarama!”

Further information about Amity EATS Week! should be directed to Cohen at director@amityctchamber.com.