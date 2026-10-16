Obituary: Marian Drobish, Longtime Orange Educator, at 86

Marian Drobish of Orange, Connecticut, passed away peacefully Monday, October 12, 2026, surrounded by her loved ones. Marian was the heart of her family and a woman who loved unconditionally.

Born August 24, 1940, in New Haven CT, Marian was the daughter of the late Maestro Francesco Riggio and Hilda (Whitworth) Riggio. She graduated from St. Mary’s High School and went on to Southern Connecticut State University to earn a degree in education. She was a teacher at Mary L. Tracy School, returned to SCSU to earn her master’s degree in special education and finished her career at Foundation High School in Milford, CT. Marian was an exceptional teacher who touched countless lives and cared deeply for her students. A founding member of the Orange Players, she was a talented performer, writer, and director, often sharing the stage with her college sweetheart and husband of 63 years, Bob. She co-founded Studio II acting school in Orange, CT. She was a member of the Orange Lions Club and founded the Leo Club at Foundation High School.

She was pre-deceased by her husband, Robert “Bob” Drobish. She leaves behind her three children and their spouses; Bob and Denise Drobish, Dee Dee and Carl Dahlman, and Andrea and Robert Kennedy, as well as her devoted sister, Francesa (Riggio) Scarpa and her husband Gary, nieces Gina and Mia Scarpa, Tracey Scalzo and Patty Sherman and her eight adored grandchildren, Carter, Cooper, and Hogan Dahlman, Brayden, Kaylee, and Tanner Drobish, Ryan and Grace Kennedy, who knew her lovingly as “Nonnie.”

Marian lived a life filled with music, theater, laughter, and love. She always had room for one more at her table and ensured no one was alone on a holiday. Marian gave her whole heart to everyone she encountered and exemplified what boundless devotion truly means. As a result, she was deeply loved by her many “adopted” children, her St. Mary’s girls, her teaching, theater and Lion friends and by the residents and staff at Benchmark Senior Living at Split Rock in Shelton. The family would like to express sincere gratitude to these loving people who have supported her and us through the years.

Calling hours will be held Thursday, October 22, 2026, from 4pm to 7pm at West Haven Funeral Home at 662 Savin Ave. in West Haven, CT. On Friday, all are requested to meet directly at Holy Infant Parish, 450 Racebrook Road in Orange, CT. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Inurnment will follow in Mount Saint Peter Cemetery, 219 New Haven Avenue, Derby, CT.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Southern Connecticut State University Drobish Family Scholarship online at alumni-friends.southernct.edu/give-online/ (select “other” and enter “Drobish Family Scholarship Fund”) or you may contact SCSU Office of Annual Giving at 203-392-7083.

To leave an online message for Marian’s family, please visit our website www.westhavenfuneral.com.