Free Breakfast & Photos with Santa on Dec. 12

The Church of the Good Shepherd will host “Breakfast & Photos with Santa” on Saturday, December 12, from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at 680 Racebrook Road in Orange.

The free community event includes a pancake breakfast, photo opportunities with Santa, children’s crafts, reindeer games, and a sing-a-long. Attendees should bring their own cameras or smartphones for photos.

Admission is free, and attendees can RSVP and reserve free tickets in advance by visiting www.cogsct.org.