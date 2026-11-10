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Free Breakfast & Photos with Santa on Dec. 12

Event flyer for Breakfast & Photos with Santa on Dec 12 at Church of the Good Shepherd in Orange, CT featuring pancake breakfast, crafts, and games.

The Church of the Good Shepherd will host “Breakfast & Photos with Santa” on Saturday, December 12, from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at 680 Racebrook Road in Orange. 

The free community event includes a pancake breakfast, photo opportunities with Santa, children’s crafts, reindeer games, and a sing-a-long. Attendees should bring their own cameras or smartphones for photos.  

Admission is free, and attendees can RSVP and reserve free tickets in advance by visiting www.cogsct.org.