Free Legal Seminar: Essentials for Running a New Business

“Essentials for Running a New Business,” a free legal breakfast seminar organized by the Amity Chamber of Commerce, will be held on Tuesday, October 20th at Rivermere Senior Living of Orange (formerly Charter Senior Living of Orange), 197 Indian River Road, Orange. Doors open at 8:15 am, with the one-hour session starting promptly at 8:30 am. The workshop is part of the Chamber’s “Breakfast & Briefs” legal seminar series.Presented by attorneys Courtney George, Jeremy A. Gustafson, and Maryanne D. MacIsaac of Zabel Schellenberg Attorneys at Law, the presentation will provide an overview of some of the essential requirements for getting a business up and running in Connecticut, including:

Registering a business online with the Connecticut Secretary of the State

Key differences between operating as a sole proprietorship, an LLC, or a corporation

When to file a town-level trade name (“DBA”), including Connecticut’s recent move to a statewide trade name registry.

Federal Employer Identification Numbers (EINs).

The program includes a free breakfast, compliments of Rivermere Senior Living of Orange.‍

CLICK HERE TO REGISTER FOR THE FREE PROGRAM or visit https://lp.constantcontactpages.com/ev/reg/m85nc2y

Free to Amity Chamber members, businesses, entrepreneurs, and non-profit associations, the Breakfast & Briefs legal seminar series covers a wide range of subjects to benefit, inform, and support organizations of all types and sizes. The briefings are essential to business competitiveness, productivity, obligations, and profitability.