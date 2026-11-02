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Firefighters Teach Fire Safety at Turkey Hill School

Turkey Hill School students sit outside facing an Orange fire engine while volunteer firefighters present safety tips during Fire Prevention Month.
Students sit in front of a fire engine as Orange firefighters Peter Goodwin, Bert Gallant and Lisa Kaplan offer safety tips.

In recognition of Fire Prevention Month, members of the Orange Volunteer Fire Department visited Turkey Hill School this week to deliver hands-on fire safety lessons to first-grade students.

Firefighter Lisa Kaplan explains protective turnout gear and breathing masks to students beside a firefighter in full gear and an open engine truck.
An Orange firefighter dons his gear Firefighter Lisa Kaplan explains pieces of equipment a firefighter wears and carries, including the mask that gives them air, but  makes them look like "giant bugs." But, she told the first-graders, "Never fear a firefighter in gear."

During the visit, Orange firefighters Peter Goodwin, Bert Gallant, and Lisa Kaplan met with students in front of a fire engine to share essential safety tips. Kaplan walked the children through the protective clothing and tools firefighters use on duty, including the breathing apparatus and air mask. Acknowledging that the breathing equipment can make responders look like “giant bugs,” Kaplan reassured the class, reminding them to “never fear a firefighter in gear.”

Firefighter Lisa Kaplan lies on the grass demonstrating the stop, drop, and roll safety technique with an elementary student during a school visit.
Firefighter Lisa Kaplan, with help from one of the first-graders, demonstrates how to "stop, drop and roll" in case your clothes catch fire.

The presentation concluded with a practical demonstration of emergency techniques. Partnering with one of the first-graders, Kaplan demonstrated the proper “stop, drop, and roll” procedure for students to follow if their clothing ever catches fire.