Firefighters Teach Fire Safety at Turkey Hill School
In recognition of Fire Prevention Month, members of the Orange Volunteer Fire Department visited Turkey Hill School this week to deliver hands-on fire safety lessons to first-grade students.
During the visit, Orange firefighters Peter Goodwin, Bert Gallant, and Lisa Kaplan met with students in front of a fire engine to share essential safety tips. Kaplan walked the children through the protective clothing and tools firefighters use on duty, including the breathing apparatus and air mask. Acknowledging that the breathing equipment can make responders look like “giant bugs,” Kaplan reassured the class, reminding them to “never fear a firefighter in gear.”
The presentation concluded with a practical demonstration of emergency techniques. Partnering with one of the first-graders, Kaplan demonstrated the proper “stop, drop, and roll” procedure for students to follow if their clothing ever catches fire.