Firefighters Teach Fire Safety at Turkey Hill School

In recognition of Fire Prevention Month, members of the Orange Volunteer Fire Department visited Turkey Hill School this week to deliver hands-on fire safety lessons to first-grade students.

An Orange firefighter dons his gear Firefighter Lisa Kaplan explains pieces of equipment a firefighter wears and carries, including the mask that gives them air, but makes them look like "giant bugs." But, she told the first-graders, "Never fear a firefighter in gear."

During the visit, Orange firefighters Peter Goodwin, Bert Gallant, and Lisa Kaplan met with students in front of a fire engine to share essential safety tips. Kaplan walked the children through the protective clothing and tools firefighters use on duty, including the breathing apparatus and air mask. Acknowledging that the breathing equipment can make responders look like “giant bugs,” Kaplan reassured the class, reminding them to “never fear a firefighter in gear.”

Firefighter Lisa Kaplan, with help from one of the first-graders, demonstrates how to "stop, drop and roll" in case your clothes catch fire.

The presentation concluded with a practical demonstration of emergency techniques. Partnering with one of the first-graders, Kaplan demonstrated the proper “stop, drop, and roll” procedure for students to follow if their clothing ever catches fire.