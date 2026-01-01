Elizabeth Buckley of Orange, Connecticut, was recently elected to membership into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation's oldest and most selective all-discipline collegiate honor society, at Fordham University.
Case Memorial Library will be closed November 26–28 for Thanksgiving. Coming up are a Tenpenny Bounce jazz concert, Ban This Book Club, Crochet Club, book boxes, and programs for kids, tweens and teens.
Six sixth graders from Orange Public Schools were honored by the Connecticut Association of Schools on November 9 for excellence in the visual and performing arts, joined by their music teachers, art teachers and principals.