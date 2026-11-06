Holy Cross Welcomes Carter Orzel to the Class of 2030

The College of the Holy Cross is excited to welcome Carter Orzel of Orange as a member of the College’s Class of 2030.

At 860 students, the Class of 2030 includes students from 39 U.S. states and territories and 5 different countries. This incoming class represents one of the most academically accomplished classes in the College’s history.

Admission to the Class of 2030 was more competitive than ever with a record-breaking 10,600+ applications received and a highly-selective 17% acceptance rate.

The new Crusaders have distinguished themselves through community service, leadership roles, and diverse participation in areas like the arts, music and athletics.

“Welcome, Class of 2030!” College President Vincent D. Rougeau told the class during First-Year Convocation. “As you settle into your residence halls, find your way around campus, meet new people, and experience college life here on the Hill, know that you are joining a global community of learners and educators and that your education is meant to serve not only you, but society as well.”

About Holy Cross

The College of the Holy Cross, in Worcester, Mass., is among the nation’s leading liberal arts institutions. A highly selective, four-year, exclusively undergraduate college of 3,200 students, Holy Cross is renowned for offering a rigorous, personalized education in the Jesuit, Catholic tradition. Since its founding in 1843, Holy Cross has made a positive impact in society by graduating students who distinguish themselves as thoughtful leaders in business, professional and civic life.