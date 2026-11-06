Backyard Swim Pro Hosts 4th Teaching for Toys Drive

Backyard Swim Pro has announced its 4th annual “Teaching for Toys” initiative, running from November 30 through December 5. During this week-long event, the swim school is waiving standard monetary lesson fees in exchange for new toy donations.

Students who bring in a toy will receive their swim lesson in return. All collected toys will be donated directly to the Marine Toys for Tots program.

The drive will conclude on Saturday, December 5, with a pool party scheduled from 1:30 PM to 2:30 PM. Backyard Swim Pro is coordinating to have a Toys for Tots representative on-site during the party to collect the donated toys.

For more details or to schedule a lesson, families can contact owner Kevin Quill at Backyard Swim Pro by calling 203-232-3481.