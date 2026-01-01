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Elizabeth Buckley Elected to Membership into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi
Elizabeth Buckley of Orange, Connecticut, was recently elected to membership into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation's oldest and most selective all-discipline collegiate honor society, at Fordham University.
Education
Library Events: Thanksgiving Closing, Tenpenny Bounce Concert & Book Groups
Case Memorial Library will be closed November 26–28 for Thanksgiving. Coming up are a Tenpenny Bounce jazz concert, Ban This Book Club, Crochet Club, book boxes, and programs for kids, tweens and teens.
Library
Six Orange Students Honored with CAS Arts Awards
Six sixth graders from Orange Public Schools were honored by the Connecticut Association of Schools on November 9 for excellence in the visual and performing arts, joined by their music teachers, art teachers and principals.
Education
Arts & Leisure
Town of Orange Winter Snow Policies and Parking Rules
The Town of Orange snow ordinance is in effect each year from November 1 through April 1. The Town of Orange Snow Removal Ordinance states: "It shall be unlawful at any time during the period between November 1 and April 1 for anyone to park, or allow to be parked, any vehicle in any street
Town Departments & Agencies
Free Breakfast & Photos with Santa on Dec. 12
The Church of the Good Shepherd will host "Breakfast & Photos with Santa" on Saturday, December 12, from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at 680 Racebrook Road in Orange. The free community event includes a pancake breakfast, photo opportunities with Santa, children's crafts, reindeer games
Houses of Worship
Holy Cross Welcomes Carter Orzel to the Class of 2030
The College of the Holy Cross is excited to welcome Carter Orzel of Orange as a member of the College's Class of 2030. At 860 students, the Class of 2030 includes students from 39 U.S. states and territories and 5 different countries. This incoming class represents one of the most academically
Education
Orange Public Schools Title IX Coordinator & Reports
Director of Special Services, Mrs. Mary Edo, is the Title IX Coordinator for the Orange Public School district. If you or someone you know is believed to have experienced sex-based discrimination, please file a complaint using the appropriate form located at https://www.oess.org/ under Faculty
Education
Backyard Swim Pro Hosts 4th Teaching for Toys Drive
Backyard Swim Pro has announced its 4th annual "Teaching for Toys" initiative, running from November 30 through December 5. During this week-long event, the swim school is waiving standard monetary lesson fees in exchange for new toy donations.
Local Business
Clubs & Organizations
November Library Events: Laptop ConneCT, Axolotls, Fall Film & Book Groups
The Library will be closed on Wednesday, November 11 in observance of Veterans Day. The Library will reopen on Thursday, November 12 at 10 a.m.
Library
Firefighters Teach Fire Safety at Turkey Hill School
In recognition of Fire Prevention Month, members of the Orange Volunteer Fire Department visited Turkey Hill School this week to deliver hands-on fire safety lessons to first-grade students. During the visit, Orange firefighters Peter Goodwin, Bert Gallant, and Lisa Kaplan met with students in
Town Departments & Agencies
Education
Orange Community Women to Host 4th Annual Craft Fair
Orange Community Women is happy to announce its fourth annual craft fair to be held at High Plains Community Center on Saturday, November 7th from 10:00 am to 3:00 pm. With more than 60 vendors, food trucks and a raffle, there will be something there for everyone!
Clubs & Organizations
Bright Beginnings Early Childhood Program Opens Fifth Center In Orange
Bright Beginnings Early Childhood Program (BBECP) celebrated the grand opening of its newest center today at 449 Boston Post Road, Orange. The grand opening marks the fifth location for BBECP co-owners Ridhita and Raj Gupta, and included a ribbon-cutting organized by the Amity Chamber of Commerce
Local Business
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