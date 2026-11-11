Town of Orange Winter Snow Policies and Parking Rules

Snow Ordinance

The Town of Orange snow ordinance is in effect each year from November 1 through April 1. The Town of Orange Snow Removal Ordinance states: “It shall be unlawful at any time during the period between November 1 and April 1 for anyone to park, or allow to be parked, any vehicle in any street or highway of the Town of Orange in such a way as to hamper and interfere with the work of removing or plowing of snow or the removing or sanding of ice from or on such street or highway.”

Police are authorized to tag and remove, at the owner’s expense, any vehicle parked or allowed to be parked in the street during a storm. We ask for cooperation from residents and motor vehicle owners to keep vehicles off the roadway during winter storms and when storms are forecast to begin during the night. Residents who have a problem with available off-street parking should seek advice from the Orange Police. Please do not disregard the provisions of the snow removal ordinance or you may incur the expense and inconvenience of a towed vehicle.

Snow Stakes

Please install snow stakes in October before the ground freezes, as close as possible to the pavement edge without interfering with traffic. Snow stakes can be purchased at local hardware stores, should be 30-36” high and painted red at the top for visibility against snow. Heavy snow makes it difficult for plow drivers to distinguish between the pavement edge and the edge of a lawn. Snow stakes help homeowners avoid unsightly lawn damage, especially for lawns with underground sprinkler systems or invisible fencing.

Mailbox/Plow

Check your mailbox now. Shake the post to see if it is secure in the ground for winter and adjust it now, if necessary. The Highway Department will only repair mailboxes that are verifiably struck by an authorized Town of Orange plow blade. The town does not replace mailboxes that fall from the force of plowed snow. Mailboxes and posts must be installed to withstand the rigors of snow removal, including the force of snow plowing from the street onto the roadside. It is up to homeowners to secure their mailboxes.

Plastic mailboxes are NOT recommended. Plastic cannot withstand frigid cold. If slush or snow impacts a plastic mailbox in the cold, the plastic will shatter. We recommend a sturdy 4” x 4” wooden post or a 2” pipe with a metal box. This combination is exceptionally durable. The use of temporary mailbox “batter boards” may also limit impact of plowed snow on mailboxes. A batter board is a heavy-duty board or protective shield placed to the right of a mailbox, as viewed from the roadway, to deflect plowed snow.

Private Snowplow Operators

Snow that is plowed from residents’ driveways or parking lots into the road must be pushed along the right side of the road. Snow must not be left in the road. It is also unacceptable to plow snow directly across a town road and leave it there.

Plow Routes

Roads are plowed in order of priority: Primary, Secondary and Tertiary. Main roads are plowed first, with special attention to steep hills and difficult intersections. Side streets are done next, and then cul-de-sacs. Side streets may remain unplowed if main roads require repeat plowing due to heavy volume of snowfall. Main roads are used by emergency responders and must be kept open.

Reminder

Please STAY HOME during winter storms. It is not safe to drive under heavy snow or ice conditions. Stay safe, keep your car free from damage, and let the plow drivers clear the roads without obstruction.

We appreciate your cooperation while we work to keep roads open and property safe from the potential damage of winter storms.