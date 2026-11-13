Six Orange Students Honored with CAS Arts Awards
On November 9, 2026, six students from Orange Public Schools were honored by the Connecticut Association of Schools (CAS) at an awards ceremony recognizing excellence in the visual and performing arts. The students’ music teachers, art teachers and principals joined the honorees at the reception.
The CAS Art Award program celebrates elementary students who demonstrate outstanding citizenship, strong cooperative skills and exceptional artistic talent. Each elementary school is invited to select two sixth-grade students to receive the honor.
Congratulations to this year’s recipients:
- Peck Place School: Giuliana Zerella (Visual Arts) and Colin Paille (Performing Arts)
- Racebrook School: Leeya Lonh (Performing Arts) and Reema Shah (Visual Arts)
- Turkey Hill School: Sam Ewen (Performing Arts) and Carolynn Banyay (Visual Arts)