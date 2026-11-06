November Library Events: Laptop ConneCT, Axolotls, Fall Film & Book Groups

The Library will be closed on Wednesday, November 11 in observance of Veterans Day. The Library will reopen on Thursday, November 12 at 10 a.m.

Friends of the Library Book Sale

Saturday, November 7, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The Friends of the Case Memorial Library will host a Book Sale in the Basement. There are books for all ages, DVDs, music, and specialty displays. The “One-of-a-Kind-Finds” table, back by popular demand, will be stocked with a variety of topics.

Cash or check only. We are unable to accept credit cards. Please bring your own bags.

November Author Talks

Join us for a variety of author talks during the month of November. These programs are presented through the Library Speakers Consortium and are virtual. Click here to learn more about this month’s discussions and to register for the ones you wish to attend. Registration is required to receive the link to the discussion.

Laptop ConneCT

Beginning Monday, November 3, eligible residents will be able to apply for a laptop for long-term use. You must be 18 years of age or older, a resident of Orange, and participate in one of the following programs:

Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP)

Connecticut Energy Assistance Program (CEAP)

Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP)

Medicare

HUSKY Health (Medicaid/The Children’s Health Insurance Program)

Applications must be completed in person at the Reference Desk. For more information, please visit our website or call the Library.

American Mah Jongg Club

Fridays at 10:30 a.m.

American Mah Jongg club for players of all skill levels. These sessions are intended for players who are familiar with American Mah Jongg as instruction is not provided.

Participants are encouraged to bring their own American Mah Jongg set and official Mah Jongg card. The Library also has a limited number of Mah Jongg sets and cards to use during open play.

Games are non-betting as gambling is not allowed in the library. Registration is required. Click here to register.

Music & Movement with Joy Blooms

Mondays through November 30 at 10:30 a.m.

Get ready to pop some bubbles and boogie at this popular Children’s Music and Story Time event! Joy will encourage music and movement with her catchy and interactive songs. Between the instruments and activities, your little ones will have a blast!

Registration is required and space is limited. Click here to register.

Crochet Club

Saturday, November 7, 10 a.m.

The Hooked on the Sound (HOTS) Crochet Guild is a non-profit group of enthusiastic crocheters in New Haven county. HOTS meets monthly to share stitch successes, assist with pattern problems, education, and generally having a great time crocheting! Bring any crochet project you are working on or one you may need help with.

No registration is necessary. All skill levels are welcome. Please bring your own supplies.

Beading Workshop

Monday, November 9, 6:30 p.m.

For adults.

Learn foundational techniques of beadwork and create two custom bracelets—including one made with semi-precious stones—to take home. Led by instructor Peter Lerman.

Registration is full. Click here to be added to the Waitlist.

STEAM Club

Tuesday, November 10, 4 p.m.

Come and join us for STEAM-themed fun! Engineering challenges, building projects, technology, and more activities based on our theme of the month: Thanksgiving!

This program is open to students in grades 3-6.

Registration is required. Click here to register.

All About Axolotls

Saturday, November 14, 3 p.m.

For kids in grades K-6.

Have you ever dreamed of meeting a live axolotl? You are in luck! Ashley from the Amphibian and Reptile Center will bring some of her friends and teach us about care, responsibilities, cool fun facts, ancient history, science, and much more!

Registration is required. Click here to register.

Fall Film: Black Bag

Wednesday, November 18, 1 p.m.

For adults.

When intelligence agent Kathryn Woodhouse is suspected of betraying the nation, her husband - also a legendary agent - faces the ultimate test of whether to be loyal to his marriage, or his country. Runtime: 1 hr. 33 min.

Registration is required. Click here to register.

American Mah Jongg Club: Evening

Thursday, November 19, 5:30 p.m.

American Mah Jongg club for players of all skill levels. These sessions are intended for players who are familiar with American Mah Jongg as instruction is not provided.

Participants are encouraged to bring their own American Mah Jongg set and official Mah Jongg card. The Library also has a limited number of Mah Jongg sets and cards to check out during open play.

Registration is recommended; drop-ins are welcome as space permits. Click here to register.

High School Volunteer Club

Thursday, November 19, 6 p.m.

For teens in grades 9-12.

Earn community service hours at our high school volunteer club. Volunteers can work on special projects or train to become a volunteer shelf reader. In this session, volunteers will assist with the Children’s Halloween Swap event inside the Children’s Room.

Registration recommended; drop-ins are welcome as space permits. Click here to register for Thursday, November 19.

Tween Book Bedazzling

Saturday, November 21, 12 p.m.

For tweens in grades 4-6.

Bring your own hardcover or paperback book and use diamond art gems to bedazzle the cover and make it sparkle! All bedazzling materials will be provided.

Registration is required. Click here to register.

Teen Book Bedazzling

For teens in grades 7-12.

Bring your own hardcover or paperback book and use diamond art gems to bedazzle the cover and make it sparkle! All bedazzling materials will be provided.

Registration is required. Click here to register.

Be A Game Master

Monday, November 23, 6 p.m.

For tweens in grades 3-6 and their caregivers.

Curious about tabletop role-playing games? Learn how to be a game master — the person setting up the story for the other players to explore. Presented by Rob Sanderson, this session will include tips, techniques, and hands-on exercises. The only requirement is a good imagination!

Registration is required. Click here to register.

November Book Boxes

Adult Book Boxes

Pick-up begins November 20

Free book box service for adults.

Each month that you register you will pick up a box containing two hand-selected books for you to borrow as well as some other surprises for you to keep.

After registering, you should receive a confirmation email with a link to a Google Form. Please be sure to complete this form to finalize your registration and personalize your book box.

Please note: You must register and complete the form each month you wish to receive a book box. In order to receive your box, you must complete a brief form about your reading preferences so we can make your book selections. Please complete this form by November 13.

A link to the form will be included in your confirmation email. If you do not receive a confirmation email please check your SPAM folder.

Registration is required. Click here to register.

Teen Book Boxes

Pick-up begins November 20

Free book box service for teens in grades 7-12.

Each month that you register you will pick up a box containing two hand-selected teen books for you to borrow as well as some treats for you to keep.

After registering, you should receive a confirmation email with a link to a Google Form. Please be sure to complete this form to finalize your registration and personalize your book box.

Please note: You must register and complete the personalization form each month you wish to receive a book box. In order to receive your box, you must complete a brief form about your reading preferences so we can make your book selections. Please complete this form by November 13.

A link to the form will be included in your confirmation email. If you do not receive a confirmation email please check your SPAM folder.

Registration is required. Click here to register.

Upcoming Book Groups

Mystery Book Discussion

Thursday, November 12, 2 p.m.

The Only One Left by Riley Sager is a dizzying Gothic thriller about a disgraced caregiver trapped in a decaying cliffside mansion with a woman suspected of a gruesome family massacre.

Join Librarian Rebecca Harlow for a lively discussion. Copies of the book are available at the Circulation Desk.

Registration is required. Click here to register.

Ban This Book Club

Monday, December 7, 7 p.m.

For adults.

Things You Save in a Fire by Katherine Center is one of over 2,000 books that Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick demanded the removal of at an August press conference. Join Librarian Rebecca Harlow as we discuss this as a work of literature and an object of censorship. Copies of the book will be available at the Circulation Desk.

Registration is required. Click here to register.

Please note that The Bookcase Book Club is currently on hiatus.

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Events are free and open to the public, except as noted.

Phone: 203-891-2170

https://casememoriallibrary.org

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