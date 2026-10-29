AMSO Students Experience Local Government in Action

Amity Middle School Orange (AMSO) recently celebrated a successful Government Day, during which 17 seventh- and eighth-grade students participated in a hands-on learning experience exploring local government. Students were selected to shadow town officials through an essay-writing process. With support from Orange Youth Services, town officials, and the AMSO community, students shadowed municipal employees and gained firsthand insight into the daily operations of town government.

The day began with a presentation by former Town Clerk Pat O’Sullivan, who discussed the importance of public service and democracy. He described the role of government as accomplishing collectively what individuals cannot accomplish alone.

Students shadowed in various town departments, including Police, Fire, Parks and Recreation, the Tax Assessor’s Office, and the First Selectman’s Office. They learned about the roles and responsibilities of each department and gained a better understanding of the importance of collaboration and coordination of services in keeping the town running smoothly.

Government Day provided students with a valuable opportunity to connect classroom learning to real-world civic responsibilities while developing a greater appreciation for public service and the many individuals who work together to serve the community.

Special thanks to Orange Youth Services and Prevention Coordinator Chantelle Bunnell, along with the participating town officials, for making this meaningful experience possible.

The future of Orange is bright with these young leaders!