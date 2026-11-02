Bright Beginnings Early Childhood Program Opens Fifth Center In Orange

‍Bright Beginnings Early Childhood Program (BBECP) celebrated the grand opening of its newest center today at 449 Boston Post Road, Orange. The grand opening marks the fifth location for BBECP co-owners Ridhita and Raj Gupta, and included a ribbon-cutting organized by the Amity Chamber of Commerce, tours of the ~10,000-square-foot facility, and a lunchtime reception.

The Guptas were joined by BBECP-Orange Director Jennifer Kelly, Amity Chamber of Commerce CEO Barry Lee Cohen, Orange Economic Development Corporation Executive Director Annemarie Sliby, and BBECP team members, parents, and friends.

Bright Beginnings Early Childhood Program provides early education for children ages 6 weeks–6 years. The program is specifically designed for each stage of child development, from infant care and toddler learning to preschool and kindergarten readiness. The curriculum is tailored to each child’s unique needs, fostering academic achievement and social-emotional growth.

Founded in 2009 by Ridhita Gupta, BBECP began as a family daycare in Stamford. When Ridhita and her family struggled to find childcare services that met their expectations for safety, quality education, and nurturing care, they were inspired to create a better option, not just for their own children, but for other families seeking the same caliber of care.

Ridhita Gupta said, “Our mission is rooted in the belief that every child deserves access to high-quality, compassionate care in a safe, engaging environment. Each family should feel confident in the care their child receives.”

Cohen said, “Led by experienced, compassionate teachers, BBECP helps children learn, grow, explore, and thrive every day, encouraging curiosity, creativity, and confidence. Ridhita*,* Raj, and Bright Beginnings are ready to serve the region!”

In addition to Orange, other BBECP program centers are located in Fairfield, Norwalk, Stamford, and Westport. To learn more, please visit bbecp.com