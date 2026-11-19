Say “firefighter” and most people envision a person in a helmet and coat with an air tank on their back, dragging a hose through a smoke-filled building to rescue someone. On Saturday, however, volunteer firefighters in Orange trained for a different type of rescue: people getting tangled up in equipment being operated around a home or workplace.

Only about 3 percent to 5 percent of the calls to which firefighters respond are actual fires. Like most departments, the Orange Volunteer Fire Department responds to a variety of calls for service. During the class, members learned techniques for dealing with a category of rescues that range from fingers stuck in rings to workers trapped in machinery.

The daylong class, called “Machinery Rescue,” was taught by Signal 73 Fire Training, a company that teaches firefighting skills to departments up and down the East Coast. The company is owned by Josh Miller, a New Haven firefighter.

“It doesn’t matter if the department is paid or volunteer, incidents like these can and will happen,” said Miller. “It’s harder for volunteer departments because you don’t know who is going to respond. Everyone must be prepared.”

About 20 firefighters reported Saturday morning for a lecture about different types of machine-involved rescues, the hazards each presents, and how to reduce those hazards. Punctuated by stories of rescues performed by firefighters in New Haven and elsewhere, the class discussed how those challenges relate to businesses and homes in Orange.

In the afternoon, firefighters reviewed the use of a variety of tools carried on the department’s rescue truck. Cutters of different sizes and hand tools for prying, spreading and breaking up materials from metal to plastic to concrete were laid out on tables for members to examine. The instructors reviewed using them safely and how to service them. Firefighters were introduced to and trained on two new pieces of equipment: a band saw and an angle grinder.

Firefighters Peter Boppert, left, and Steve Douglas examine an angle grinder they will use to cut a ring off a manikin finger. Peter will use the eye protection in his helmet while operating the tool.

“Our department responds to a wide range of emergencies, so our firefighters must be prepared for almost anything,” said Orange Fire Chief Vaughan Dumas. “Our rescue truck is essentially a toolbox on wheels, and every member needs to be proficient with each tool and know when to use it. Hands-on training like this ensures we’re ready to respond safely and effectively, whatever the situation.”

With winter approaching, one group disassembled a snowblower to simulate freeing someone’s arm trapped while trying to clear a jam. In another practice area, sparks flew as firefighters experimented with different types of saws they could use to release someone from a press or heavy rollers in an industrial setting by cutting or bending iron bars. Firefighters also practiced removing rings, freeing workers from augers, and breaking up concrete to reach a victim trapped in a pipe. The emphasis was on getting the job done safely as well as quickly and on treating the victims medically. Manikins portrayed victims to be rescued.

Instructor Josh Miller watches Firefighter Jasyn Andrews try to rescue a manikin hand from a press using a portable band saw. Firefighter Noah Clark watches.

“You always have to think about the patient,” said Miller. “You have to work as a team. You not only have to have a Plan A, but a Plan B and a Plan C. And doing the job safely for the patient and the firefighter is the most important thing.”

“Drills like these are an important reminder that many of these emergencies are preventable,” said Dumas. “Following safety procedures, using built-in safety features, and practicing common sense, such as never reaching into a snowblower or machine while it is running to clear a jam, can keep these rescues from ever being needed. That’s an outcome we’d welcome.”

For some members, it was the first time they used the equipment. Experienced firefighters got to practice using the tools, sometimes in new ways. Firefighter Jasyn Andrews said he got a lot out of the day.

“I was reminded that it’s not just one simple plan to get people out of machines,” he said. He added that he appreciated the opportunity to practice using the rescue equipment. “It’s good to be familiar with tools we have in our arsenal. It gives us new ways to serve our community.

“It was also fun and engaging,” he added. “I guarantee: Everybody gained something.”

About the Orange Volunteer Fire Department

For more than 100 years, the Orange Volunteer Fire Department has provided fire protection to residents and businesses in Orange and, through mutual aid, to surrounding towns. Members receive training in fire suppression, rescue, hazardous materials response, homeland security issues and other emergency services.

Operating primarily with revenues from fundraisers and donations, the Orange Volunteer Fire Department is one of the few remaining all-volunteer incorporated fire departments in Connecticut. Active members are on call to serve the community on a 24/7 basis, responding from stations on Orange Center Road and Boston Post Road.

In addition, the fire company offers public education services including lectures, demonstrations, and training. For information about membership, donations or public education, call (203) 891-4703, visit orangevfd.org or find them on Facebook.

About Signal 73 Fire Training

Based in Wallingford, Conn., Signal 73 Fire Training brings real-world experience to the training ground. The privately held company offers training about operations and special situations that reflects the demands of today’s fireground. Lessons are taught by instructors with first-hand knowledge gained from their work on busy urban and suburban departments. More information is available at signal73fire.com or by calling (914) 488-7602.