Noble Gas Development celebrated the grand opening of its new center on Thursday at 88 Marsh Hill Road. The event featured a ribbon-cutting organized by the Amity Chamber of Commerce, followed by a food-sampling reception hosted by all three on-site eateries. The opening marks Noble Gas, Inc.’s thirteenth location. The 8,384-square-foot Orange campus is designed as both a travel center and a community hub to dine, connect, and refresh.

Michael Frisbie, owner of Noble Gas, Inc., said, “We are thrilled to officially join the Orange community and celebrate this opening alongside the Amity Chamber of Commerce and town leaders. From the beginning, our goal has been to redefine what drivers and neighbors expect from a travel center. We are proud to bring our best-in-class offerings—from competitive fuel prices and fast EV charging to fresh, locally loved food and ice cream—right here to Marsh Hill Road.” Noble Gas opened its first gas station in 2013.

Dairy Barn, coffee house and bowls

With indoor seating and an outdoor patio, the center includes Frisbie’s Dairy Barn. The Orange shop is the Dairy Barn’s seventh and newest location, and its chocolate ice cream was recently judged one of the best in the country at this month’s North American Ice Cream Association Annual Convention, according to the release. The Orange venue features an inside walk-up counter, handmade ice cream, seasonal creations, and dairy-free options.

Also located in the center is Mini Sturbridge Coffee House, which serves bagels, muffin tops, egg bites, acai bowls, coffees, lattes, teas, and smoothies. The Bōl Place, a Sturbridge Coffee House brand, is also in the center and offers a “fast-casual approach” to healthy eating, specializing in greens, grains, and protein bowls, as well as build-your-own options and signature bowls.

The ribbon-cutting

The ribbon-cutting drew local and state officials alongside community members from across the state. Frisbie and co-owner Abdul Tammo were joined by Paul Parks Jr. and Paul Parks III, co-owners of Frisbie’s Dairy Barn, and Pia Dowd, owner of Sturbridge Coffee House. Also cutting the ceremonial ribbon were Orange First Selectman James Zeoli, Amity Chamber CEO Barry Lee Cohen, State Representative MJ Shannon (D-117), and Orange Economic Development Corporation Executive Director Annemarie Sliby, along with business partners and team members from all four establishments.

Noble Gas, Inc. owners Michael Frisbie and Abdul Tammo (center, holding scissors) with guests at the grand opening. [Photo courtesy Steve M. Cooper]

Cohen said, “We are absolutely thrilled to welcome Mike, Paul, Paul, Pia, and all four fantastic businesses to Orange! Noble travel centers are far more than gas stations; they are known for fostering deep connections with neighbors, customers, and local businesses. As our latest Amity Chamber Corporate Partner, the Chamber looks forward to partnering with the entire team.”

About the Amity Chamber of Commerce

The Amity Chamber of Commerce delivers meaningful programs, events, advocacy, networking, and professional educational opportunities for its members, businesses, and the local communities of Orange, Woodbridge, Bethany, and surrounding municipalities. Through these initiatives, the Chamber fosters economic growth and demonstrates the unique value its members and the region bring. By building strong partnerships and working closely with members, government officials, and other key stakeholders, the Chamber helps create a Connecticut where businesses and families work, live, and thrive.