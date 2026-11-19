Upcoming Library Closing

The Library will be closed on Thursday, November 26, Friday, November 27, and Saturday, November 28 for the Thanksgiving holiday. The Library will reopen on Monday, November 30 at 10 a.m.

November Author Talks

Join us for a variety of author talks during the month of November. These programs are presented through the Library Speakers Consortium and are virtual. Click here to learn more about this month’s discussions and to register for the ones you wish to attend. Registration is required to receive the link to the discussion.

Laptop ConneCT

Beginning November 3, eligible residents are able to apply for a laptop for long-term use. You must be 18 years of age or older, a resident of Orange, and participate in one of the following programs:

Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP)

Connecticut Energy Assistance Program (CEAP)

Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP)

Medicare

HUSKY Health (Medicaid/The Children’s Health Insurance Program)

Applications must be completed in person at the Reference Desk. For more information, please visit our website or call the Library. Applications must be submitted by November 30.

American Mah Jongg Club

Fridays at 10:30 a.m.

American Mah Jongg club for players of all skill levels. These sessions are intended for players who are familiar with American Mah Jongg as instruction is not provided.

Participants are encouraged to bring their own American Mah Jongg set and official Mah Jongg card. The Library also has a limited number of Mah Jongg sets and cards to use during open play.

Games are non-betting as gambling is not allowed in the library. Registration is required. Click here to register.

Music & Movement with Joy Blooms

Mondays through November 30 at 10:30 a.m.

Get ready to pop some bubbles and boogie at this popular Children’s Music and Story Time event! Joy will encourage music and movement with her catchy and interactive songs. Between the instruments and activities, your little ones will have a blast!

Registration is required and space is limited. Click here to register.

American Mah Jongg Club: Evening

Thursday, November 19, 5:30 p.m.

American Mah Jongg club for players of all skill levels. These sessions are intended for players who are familiar with American Mah Jongg as instruction is not provided.

Participants are encouraged to bring their own American Mah Jongg set and official Mah Jongg card. The Library also has a limited number of Mah Jongg sets and cards to check out during open play.

Registration is recommended; drop-ins are welcome as space permits. Click here to register.

High School Volunteer Club

Thursday, November 19, 6 p.m.

For teens in grades 9-12.

Earn community service hours at our high school volunteer club. Volunteers can work on special projects or train to become a volunteer shelf reader. In this session, volunteers will assist with the Children’s Halloween Swap event inside the Children’s Room.

Registration recommended; drop-ins are welcome as space permits. Click here to register for Thursday, November 19.

Tween Book Bedazzling

Saturday, November 21, 12 p.m.

For tweens in grades 4-6.

Bring your own hardcover or paperback book and use diamond art gems to bedazzle the cover and make it sparkle! All bedazzling materials will be provided.

Registration required. Click here to register.

Teen Book Bedazzling

For teens in grades 7-12.

Bring your own hardcover or paperback book and use diamond art gems to bedazzle the cover and make it sparkle! All bedazzling materials will be provided.

Registration required. Click here to register.

Be A Game Master

Monday, November 23, 6 p.m.

For tweens in grades 3-6 and their caregivers.

Curious about tabletop role-playing games? Learn how to be a game master — the person setting up the story for the other players to explore. Presented by Rob Sanderson, this session will include tips, techniques, and hands-on exercises. The only requirement is a good imagination!

Registration is required. Click here to register.

Take & Make: Embroidered Initial Ornaments

Pick-up begins Monday, November 30.

For all ages.

Create your own colorful felt initial ornament with this crafty take-home kit. All supplies included. Participants must supply scissors.

This craft is best suited to tweens to adults. Younger children are welcome to participate but may need assistance completing this craft.

Registration is required. Click here to register.

Books and Barks

Thursday, December 3, 4 p.m.

Come and read to Elvis, a Shih Tzu therapy dog! You can bring your own book or use one of ours. This is a drop-in program with no registration required. However, we will assign time slots on a first come, first served basis starting at 3:50 p.m. There will be limited time slots for readers ages 4-12.

Note that we will be in the Children’s Room.

High School Volunteer Club

Thursday, December 3, 6 p.m.

Saturday, December 5, 2 p.m.

For teens in grades 9-12.

Earn community service hours at our high school volunteer club. Volunteers can work on special projects or train to become a volunteer shelf reader.

Registration recommended; drop-ins are welcome as space permits. Click here to register.

Crochet Club

Saturday, December 5, 10 a.m.

The Hooked on the Sound (HOTS) Crochet Guild is a non-profit group of enthusiastic crocheters in New Haven county. HOTS meets monthly to share stitch successes, assist with pattern problems, education, and generally having a great time crocheting! Bring any crochet project you are working on or one you may need help with.

No registration is necessary. All skill levels are welcome. Please bring your own supplies.

Fall Film: The Phoenician Scheme

Wednesday, December 9, 1 p.m.

For adults.

Wealthy businessman Zsa-zsa Korda appoints his only daughter, a nun, as sole heir to his estate. As Korda embarks on a new enterprise, they soon become the target of scheming tycoons, foreign terrorists and determined assassins.

Runtime: 1 hr. 41 min. Click here to register.

Concert: Tenpenny Bounce

Saturday, December 12, 2 p.m.

Enjoy a concert of traditional New Orleans style jazz from the 1920s and 1930s with Tenpenny Bounce. Experience early jazz classics performed live on clarinet, trumpet, trombone, piano, bass saxophone, guitar, and banjo.

Registration is recommended. Drop-ins are welcome if space permits. Registration will open on Saturday, November 21 at 10 a.m. Click here to register.

Upcoming Book Groups

Ban This Book Club

Monday, December 7, 7 p.m.

For adults.

Things You Save in a Fire by Katherine Center is one of over 2,000 books that Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick demanded the removal of at an August press conference. Join Librarian Rebecca Harlow as we discuss this as a work of literature and an object of censorship. Copies of the book will be available at the Circulation Desk.

Registration is required. Click here to register.

Wednesday Book Discussion

Wednesday, December 9, 1 p.m.

For adults.

Ninety-six-year-old Doris lives alone in Stockholm, finding joy in her weekly Skype calls with her American grandniece, Jenny. When she revisits the address book she has kept since childhood, memories of the people she has loved and lost inspire her to write down the story of her remarkable life. From working as a maid in Sweden to modelling in 1930s Paris and fleeing to Manhattan during World War II, Doris shares her past in the hope of helping Jenny overcome her troubled childhood and uncover their family secrets. Along the way, she reflects on the great love of her life, Allan, and wonders what became of him.

Registration is required. Click here to register.

Please note that The Bookcase Book Club is currently on hiatus.

Book Boxes

Adult Book Box

Pick-up begins November 20.

Free book box service for adults.

Each month that you register you will pick up a box containing two hand-selected books for you to borrow as well as some other surprises for you to keep.

After registering, you should receive a confirmation email with a link to a Google Form. Please be sure to complete this form to finalize your registration and personalize your book box.

Please note: You must register and complete the form each month you wish to receive a book box.

In order to receive your box, you must complete a brief form about your reading preferences so we can make your book selections. Please complete this form by November 13.

A link to the form will be included in your confirmation email. If you do not receive a confirmation email please check your SPAM folder.

Click here to register.

Teen Book Box

Pick-up begins November 20.

Free book box service for teens in grades 7-12.

Each month that you register you will pick up a box containing two hand-selected teen books for you to borrow as well as some treats for you to keep.

After registering, you should receive a confirmation email with a link to a Google Form. Please be sure to complete this form to finalize your registration and personalize your book box.

Please note: You must register and complete the personalization form each month you wish to receive a book box.

In order to receive your box, you must complete a brief form about your reading preferences so we can make your book selections. Please complete this form by November 13.

A link to the form will be included in your confirmation email. If you do not receive a confirmation email please check your SPAM folder.

Click here to register.

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Events are free and open to the public, except as noted.

Phone: 203-891-2170

https://casememoriallibrary.org

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